The Rediff Podcast: Candice Pinto Spills The Truth About Modelling

In an industry that thrives on reinvention, Candice Pinto has remained one of the few constants on the Indian runway.

From the golden era of supermodels to the age of social media influencers, Candice has seen fashion transform from the inside.

On The Rediff Podcast, she speaks candidly about the reality behind the glamour, the chaos backstage, marriage, fitness, beauty and why modelling today is nothing like it used to be.

For over two decades, Candice Pinto has been one of the most recognisable faces on the Indian runway.

But away from the runway and designer clothes, Candice is surprisingly candid, funny and refreshingly unfiltered.

On The Rediff Podcast, the supermodel tells Rishika Shah/Rediff why she thinks modelling has changed completely in the social media era and why patience no longer exists in the industry.

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

"We had to audition for every show. Even getting one garment was a privilege," she says.

Candice also reveals the less glamorous side of modelling, the chaos backstage and the pressure models still face when it comes to body image.

Candice opens up about life with husband Drew Neal, who is a celebrity personal trainer, their shared love for travel and music and why she believes relationships work best when there is mutual respect.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto

Warm, honest, and full of stories from the fashion world, Candice Pinto is completely unfiltered on The Rediff Podcast.

Interview: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff