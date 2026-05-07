'Life Is Too Short To Be Unhappy': Amrita Puri

In the latest episode of The Rediff Podcast, actor Amrita Puri opens up about breaking stereotypes, overcoming the stigma of divorce and how therapy helped her deal with anxiety and discover herself again.

At a time when the movie industry is sharply divided over Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift, actor Amrita Puri has come out in strong support, backing the call for healthier work-life balance across industries.

"It's a misnomer to link success with long hours," she says.

"Work hard but work smart. That's something that my dad has lived by," she adds, recalling the lessons she learned from her father Aditya Puri, who successfully led HDFC Bank for 25 years.

"He would come home for lunch every day and then go back to office. He would still come home by 5.30 (pm) every day on the dot. The man wouldn't even wear a watch. He said that if you are consistently staying late in office and have to work long hours, there's something wrong."

IMAGE: Amrita Puri lights up the Rediff office with her charm. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Unlike most artistes who travel to Mumbai from smaller towns with big dreams, Amrita was aware of her privilege as the daughter of a hugely successful banker.

But "as someone who was not interested in numbers," she fought her family's expectations, did theatre and auditioned for films.

"My dad didn't take me seriously at first," admits Amrita, who debuted in the film Aisha alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in 2010.

"They (her parents) thought it was just a phase; something that would pass," she says about quitting her job as a copywriter and auditioning to become an actor. "In my family, no one is in the entertainment business. It's all about stability and conventional careers."

When Amrita made her debut on the big screen, she wasn't just choosing a career; she was breaking years of family tradition to do something her heart desired.

In a career spanning 16 years, after working across multiple projects and mediums, Amrita confesses that a strong script and talent is no guarantee for commercial success or your next opportunity.

On the personal front, Amrita struggled with anxiety and an unhappy marriage until she sought professional help.

"It's a big decision to walk out of a marriage, and especially when you're the daughter of someone who's very high profile and you're in Mumbai society. People love to talk; people love knowing what's going on. So there was a lot of pressure that I felt. Therapy really gave me the strength to walk out of that marriage," she says.

Driven by a desire to give back to society, Amrita also chose to pursue her master's in global mental health from the University of Edinburgh.

In the latest episode of The Rediff Podcast, Amrita Puri opens up about her gritty, unapologetic journey -- growing up in a family rooted in traditional professions, pushing against expectations and finding her own voice. She speaks candidly about the stigma of divorce, why setting boundaries matters and what it truly means to choose yourself.

Interview: Divya Nair/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff