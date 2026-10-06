The Recipe That Tastes Like Home

IMAGE: Rodge served with alu baingan sabji, dal, rice, and koshimbir or a simple salad. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

The first time I tasted Rodge was when I was a child.

I don't remember the exact occasion, or even how old I was, but I remember the food.

I also remember all the jazz around making it. A Vidarbha speciality, Rodge is traditionally associated with parts of Akola and Amravati, and surprisingly, its cultural footprint seems to remain largely confined to these pockets.

I grew up in the Akola region, so Rodge was never some exotic regional discovery for us. It was simply something we ate, something families made, something communities came together for, like a British clam bake.

In that sense, Rodge is a community gathering where people celebrate good food at their farms or on temple grounds.

There is a certain festive feeling to making Rodge. The preparation can become a community affair, much like Himachal Pradesh's traditional dham, where food is not merely cooked but becomes a reason for people to gather.

I like how the work itself of making Rodge becomes part of the celebration. I remember the women sitting together, making one Rodge after another, the fire of pit-cooking, the smoke...

There would be smiles, laughter and plenty of conversation as the dough was kneaded and shaped.

Then came the men's job.

The Rodge would be roasted over makeshift wood fires in a foot-deep pit, with cow-dung cakes thrown into the fire to keep the heat going. There was something wonderfully indigenous about the whole process. There was no fancy equipment, no precise temperature settings.

The traditional way of making Rodge gives it a depth of flavour that is impossible to recreate completely in a modern kitchen setting. The outer layer develops a lovely roasted crust, while the inside stays soft and properly cooked. The charred spots on Rodge add to its distinct look, so they must be retained. They are supposed to be scraped softly and eaten, which gives that nice smoky flavour.

The dough is primarily made with gehun ka aata, though maize flour or makai aata is also used in a certain proportion. The maize brings a slightly nutty flavour and a different texture to the dough, but wheat remains the star.

At first glance, Rodge might remind you of Bihar's Litti or Rajasthan's Baati. But that's pretty much where the resemblance ends.

Litti has its delicious roasted sattu filling. Rodge doesn't have any. Baati, meanwhile, is usually denser and harder inside. Rodge has a crisp, roasted exterior but remains comparatively soft within.

If you are looking for a closer cousin, Madhya Pradesh's famed Dal Bafla (also called Gakar or Gakkad but eaten with Baingan Bharta) makes more sense, especially given the geographical proximity.

But Rodge is Rodge. It has its own personality.

It is served with a tarri-daar( spicy gravy), spicy baingan ki sabji, lightly-tempered dal, simple chawal, and fresh veggies like methi, mooli, pyaaz (usually plucked from a farm) with a slice of lemon as a no-frills salad for accompaniment.

Once Rodge was served on a patravali (traditional plate made of dried leaves), a generous amount of ghee is poured over the hot Rodge. The ghee seeps into the cracks, softening the crust just enough.

After moving to Mumbai, Rodge has become like a distant memory.

It isn't a fancy food. It doesn't have the national recognition of Litti or Baati. Outside its little corner of Vidarbha, many people may not even know it exists.

My mother replicates the recipe in a heavy kadhai and that shows you don't need a traditional wood fire to make it at home.

The trick here is simply to go slow. Let the outer covering roast nicely to golden-brown hue and harden a bit, while the inside cooks gently and stays soft.

The best part about Rodge is the leftovers.

Like Rajasthan's Baati, it can be transformed into a kind of churma. Crumble it nicely, add a generous amount of ghee and jaggery, mix it all together, and serve it a bowl of warm milk. You have a delicious second meal from leftovers!

IMAGE: Rodge's at-home method cooked in a kadai. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Vidharbha Special Rodge

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 cups gehun aata or whole wheat flour

½ cup makai aata or maize flour (not corn flour or corn starch)

1 tsp ajwain or carom seeds

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp ghee or oil

Extra ghee or oil, for serving

Water, as required

Method