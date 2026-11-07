The Really Tough Diwali Quiz!

Think you know Diwali? Beyond the fireworks and mithai lies a world of ancient epics, rituals and traditions. Put your festive smarts to the test with our quiz.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohan Dewangan/Pexels.com

Are you the family know-it-all during Diwali celebrations? Think again.

Most people can parrot the basic legends but very few actually know it in detail or know the history buried beneath the tinsel and greeting-card fluff.

Here are 10 questions that bypass the usual surface-level trivia. Every answer packs a quick story you can use to flex at your next Diwali party.

Grab a cup of chai, steel your ego and let's see if your festive IQ actually holds up.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff