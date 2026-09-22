The Real Reason You May Be Feeling Fat, Angry, Tired...

Dr Pooja Chaudhary, consultant-obstetrics, gynaecology and laparoscopic surgery, at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, explains how you can manage your thyroid-related health problems.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anete Lusina/Pexels

According to the Thyroid Society of India, an estimated 42 million people are currently living with thyroid disorders.

What is thyroid?

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that plays an important role in controlling several functions in the body. It produces hormones that help regulate metabolism, energy, body temperature, heart rate and other processes.

When the thyroid fails to produce enough hormones, it leads to a condition called hypothyroidism and there can be weight gain.

Thyroid problems can affect the body in several ways; recognising these changes can help with timely diagnosis and treatment.

What happens when you have thyroid disorder

An underactive thyroid can slow down the body's metabolism and affect weight, energy, mood, digestion, skin, hair and even menstrual health.

Similarly, an overactive thyroid can do the opposite -- speed up metabolism, causing weight loss, increase appetite, cause irritability, sleep issues and changes in menstrual health.

Here are 10 ways thyroid affects your body and what you can do to fix it.

1. Weight gain

If a patient has an underactive thyroid, it can slow the body's metabolism; this means the body will burn fewer calories. There can also be fluid retention.

As a result, those with hypothyroidism may gain weight.

If you are gaining a lot of weight, you must consult a doctor instead of trying to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

2. Constant tiredness

There are many patients who tend to feel exhausted even after getting adequate sleep. This is a sign of an underactive thyroid.

Low thyroid hormone levels can slow body functions, leaving a person feeling sluggish and lacking energy.

If you are constantly tired or feel exhausted even after a good night's sleep, visit an expert immediately.

Constant tiredness should also be evaluated for anaemia, poor sleep or nutritional deficiencies.

If the tiredness is linked to thyroid health, your doctor can guide you better.

3. Feeling unusually cold

People with hypothyroidism often feel colder than others as the body's metabolism slows down and less heat is produced.

In such cases, you must take thyroid medication as advised by your doctor.

You must never self-medicate.

4. Hair thinning and dry skin

Having low thyroid hormone levels can take a toll on the normal growth and renewal of skin and hair.

This may lead to dry, rough skin and increased hair loss.

Ensure you manage thyroid issues with the help of a doctor.

Have enough protein and other vital nutrients.

5. Constipation

If you are feeling constipated, it might be linked to your thyroid.

A slower metabolism can also slow down the movement of food through the digestive system, causing constipation.

If you are diagnosed with thyroid, you must improve your hydration and switch to a diet loaded with fibre.

You must exercise daily and stay active.

If you still feel constipated, consult your doctor.

6. Changes in mood

Feeling irritable and not being able to concentrate are some of the common symptoms seen in patients with thyroid imbalance.

Usually, people ignore these symptoms; they tend to believe they are caused by stress or simply because they are overworked.

If you are constantly feeling irritable or moody, you must consult an expert.

7. Muscle aches and weakness

Some people with an underactive thyroid may experience muscle aches, stiffness, cramps or weakness.

Besides slow metabolism, low levels of thyroid can also affect how muscles store and use energy.

Even simple everyday activities may begin to feel more tiring.

The best thing to do is to stay active and exercise regularly. Start with brisk walking and simple exercises to keep muscles active.

8. Puffiness and swelling

Low thyroid may cause certain fluids to accumulate near the skin and tissues.

Patients may notice puffiness and swelling around the face and eyes and some parts of the body.

Early diagnosis and treatment is the best way to manage these symptoms.

9. Changes in periods and fertility

An underactive thyroid may disrupt the reproductive hormones, affect fertility and delay pregnancies in younger women.

Women may experience irregular, heavy or more frequent periods.

If untreated, it may cause ovulation-related issues and complications in pregnancy.

10. Slow heartbeat and raised cholesterol

Thyroid imbalance can also affect your heart.

While some people may develop a slower heart rate, untreated hypothyroidism can also contribute to increased cholesterol levels.

Regular medical monitoring is important to keep the thyroid hormone and cholesterol levels under control.

Depending on your individual health needs, your doctor may recommend that you repeat some tests in order to start treatment for high cholesterol.

Thyroid imbalance can be managed with timely diagnosis, followed by appropriate treatment and regular follow-ups.

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