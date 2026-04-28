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The Only Desi Designer At The Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

By REDIFF STYLE
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April 28, 2026 12:25 IST

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Indian fashion just had another big moment as Vaishali S Studio became the first Indian designer to showcase at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week and she didn’t just show up; she made it a moment.

Vaishali S Studio

All photographs: Kind courtesy Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week/Instagram

Designer Vaishali Shadangule's collection, Anahata, stood out because it didn’t look like typical bridal wear. Instead of heavy, over-the-top outfits, she kept things fluid, light and gently sculptural.

 

Vaishali S Studio

Many of the pieces were actually shaped directly on the loom, which made them feel more natural and unique.

 

Vaishali S Studio

What made it truly special was how rooted it felt. The fabrics were handwoven, the details were inspired by traditional techniques and everything had a desi touch even as it was presented in a modern way.

 

Vaishali S Studio

It was also big on sustainability. By focusing on handloom, slow fashion and artisanal work, the collection avoided mass production and stayed close to nature and the craft of weaving.

 

Vaishali S Studio

Vaishali showcased India on a global stage with a fresh point of view that was both simple and thoughtful.

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