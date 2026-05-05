The Met Gala And Sudha Reddy's Rs 142 Crore Necklace...

Billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy walked the Met Gala red carpet in a stunning outfit and an even more stunning necklace.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

In a night that shone with stars, billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy's necklace stole the spotlight.

People magazine reveals (external link) that the necklace -- valued at more than $15 million (approximately Rs 142.50 crore) -- was part of Reddy's personal collection.

Stylist Mariel Haenn told the magazine that the necklace features a Victorian-finished chain of large triangular and pear-shaped rose-cut diamonds set in floral clusters. At the centre of the necklace is the Queen of Merelani -- a 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite pendant that comes from Tanzania's Merelani Hills.

Reddy also wore a 40-carat Asscher-cut Colombian emerald with a diamond halo in 18k yellow gold and a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Turning the world's attention to Indian textile traditions, she walked the red carpet in a custom outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

Titled 'The Tree of Life', it was created over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans and brought together several handwork techniques.

The design was inspired by the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, known for its hand-painted details and use of natural dyes.

The 'Tree of Life' motif formed the core of the outfit, symbolising growth and connection.

The look also included elements linked to Telangana such as the Palapitta bird, the Jammi Chettu tree and Tangedu flower, along with symbols like the sun and the moon.

The outfit featured a structured silhouette in deep blue tones, detailed with gold embroidery across fabrics like velvet, silk and tulle.

A long trail, sheer cape and hand-crafted metal installation at the back completed the design.

Sharing the thought behind her look, Sudha Reddy spoke about representing her roots on a global platform.

'Hyderabad is my foundation and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal,' she said.

'Indian craftsmanship isn't a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form.

'It was vital to demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue.

'The hon'ble chief minister of Telangana recently emphasised that south Indian crafts and textiles deserve sustained global visibility, even envisioning their presence at platforms like the London and Paris Fashion Weeks. That became my singular brief to the team, to take the richness of south Indian textile heritage to an international stage. New York was our starting point.'

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared what the outfit meant for him.

'Fashion, for me, has always been about the emotion behind the image,' he said. 'With 'The Tree of Life,' we wanted to create something that carries memory and the soul of the craft. It is not merely worn, it is experienced."

Celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn spoke about the idea behind the styling and how the look came together as a complete visual story.

'Working with Sudha Reddy and Manish Malhotra on 'The Tree of Life' was an exercise in pushing the boundaries of what red-carpet fashion can be.

'Our goal was to treat this ensemble as a piece of high-concept art by projecting the grandeur of Indian heritage through a cinematic contemporary lens.

'My approach to styling has always been about finding the narrative thread that connects a person to their clothes. With Sudha Reddy, that thread is her incredible commitment to her hometown and the storytelling of her culture.'

Sudha Reddy has been a regular at the Met Gala in recent years and is known for showcasing Indian craft and design on global platforms.

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With inputs from ANI.

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