The Many Shades Of Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is making sure there's never a dull moment on screen or in her wardrobe. As the actress turns 27, we're taking a look at her fashion evolution which swings from experimental silhouettes and edgy leather to dreamy couture and traditional Indian glamour.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter began her journey in the film industry behind the camera, working as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred her cousin, Jahnvi Kapoor. She made her acting debut opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (2025), followed by the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav in 2026.

Up next is Student Of The Year: After Dark, a darker reimagining of Karan Johar's popular franchise.

Shanaya plays twin sisters Aayesha and Aditi Malik in the murder mystery, which follows Aditi as she investigates her sister's mysterious death while entering the school's fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest. Directed by Reema Maya, the series also stars Sheeba Chaddha and will stream on JioHotstar from November 13.

While we wait to see her take on this intriguing double role, her fashion wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration. Here are seven shades of Shanaya worth bookmarking.

The Experimental Fashionista

IMAGE: Why settle for a predictable co-ord when you can make a statement with geometric cut-outs and contrasting textures?

Shanaya's futuristic black-and-white ensemble features a halter crop top with X-shaped straps and asymmetrical trousers combining sheer mesh with fluid white pleats.

Want to experiment? Pair a crop top with contrasting wide-leg trousers or mix sheer panels with solid fabrics. The trick is to let the silhouette do the talking.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

The Desi Glamazon



Recreate the vibe with a pre-draped sari, a statement blouse and metallic heels.

A sleek bun will keep the attention on the outfit. IMAGE: Shanaya’s black-and-silver cocktail sari with a plunging embellished blouse, daring slit and shimmering bandhani-inspired details make it anything but conventional.Recreate the vibe with a pre-draped sari, a statement blouse and metallic heels.A sleek bun will keep the attention on the outfit.

The Romantic Princess

IMAGE: Straight out of a fairytale, Shanaya's buttery-yellow organza tulle lehenga looks like a wearable painting.

Hand-painted wildflowers and butterflies decorate the voluminous skirt, which fades into lavender, blush and berry hues. A statement choker adds a glamorous finish.

For your own princess moment, choose a pastel gown with a flared skirt, floral detailing and delicate jewellery. Bonus points for a soft, romantic hairstyle.

The Regal Desi Girl

IMAGE: If festive dressing is your love language, this Mayyur Girotra x Swadesh ensemble deserves a place on your mood board.

Shanaya wears a crushed gold tissue silk anarkali with magenta churidar, intricate zardozi borders and a matching dupatta. Chandbalis, stacked bangles and embellished mojaris complete the royal look.

Give your traditional anarkali a similar upgrade with contrasting bottoms, statement earrings and a metallic potli.

Minimalist With An Edge

IMAGE: All-black dressing gets a fashion-forward twist in this look.

Her structured peplum corset features a plunging sweetheart neckline, lace panelling and an exposed zip, paired with a sleek column skirt. It's boudoir-inspired dressing with a sharp tailoring lesson.

Want to recreate it? Team a black corset or fitted bustier with a long skirt and pointed heels. Keep your hair slicked back for a polished finish.

The Art Deco Enthusiast

IMAGE: Shanaya proves that statement dressing is all about unexpected textures in this silver disc-embellished halter vest. Layered over a matching bralette, the dramatic top is balanced by a cream-and-grey geometric wrap skirt with a contrasting black waistband and yellow tassels.

To borrow the look, pair a heavily embellished top with a relatively understated printed skirt. Let one piece be the star and resist the urge to over-accessorise.

The Retro Rebel

IMAGE: On a rebellious note, Shanaya channels full-on '90s punk energy in a glossy leather-look corset layered over a white bandeau.

Overlapping cross-buckle belts and a low-slung leather skirt add to the edgy aesthetic.

You can recreate this look with a black faux-leather top, fitted skirt and a couple of statement belts. Add chunky boots and messy waves for the ultimate rock-chic finish.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff