The Many Benefits Of Yumlicious Yams

Yams are wholesome root vegetables and India has a plethora of them -- kandh or purple yam, suran/jimikand/oal or elephant foot yam, ghuiya/arbi or taro root

Packed with essential nutrients, offering a mix of vitamins, minerals and energy-giving components, when you should include any of these yams in your diet because they may support well-being, ease menopausal discomfort and help keep cholesterol levels in check, says Healthline.

8 reasons why you need to eat yams!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Bone And Joint Support

Wild yam root contains a natural compound called diosgenin, believed to play a role in slowing the development of conditions like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, states WebMD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

2. Natural Menopause Ally

The vegetable is often explored as a plant-based option, instead of hormone therapy, to manage menopausal changes, as it's thought to aid in balancing oestrogen levels, which may ease common symptoms like hot flushes and discomfort, says Medical News Today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

3. Yam Varieties: A Nutritional Snapshot

Different yam species have distinct nutritional strengths. Dioscorea dumetorum or kanta alu, found in Odisha and Jharkhand, stands out, with about 8.7 gm protein per 100 gm and roughly 240.2 mg potassium per 100 gm.

Meanwhile, D. praehensilis is notably rich in carbohydrates, providing around 80.9 gm per 100 gm, while D. bulbifera or ratalu, delivers the highest calcium content at close to 40.1 mg per 100 gm, as per National Institutes of Health, the US government agency for research.

According to NIH, Amorphophallus paeoniifolius or suran is very beneficial to the gastrointestinal system solving problems like hemorrhoids, vomiting, dyspepsia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ubcule/Wikimedia Commons

4. Yam Helps Lower Cholesterol

Diosgenin was linked to reduced total cholesterol as well as lower LDL ('bad') cholesterol levels, informs WebMD.

Researchers also noted potential effects on body weight, though further studies in humans are still required before firm conclusions can be drawn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Marco Schmidt/Wikimedia Commons

5. Cognitive Boost

Diosgenin is also thought to support memory and overall cognitive performance, making them a nourishing addition for brain wellbeing, says Healthline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay/Wikimedia Commons

6. Gentle Relief For Cramps

Yam is often valued for its potential muscle-relaxing qualities and these properties may help ease spasms, making it a natural option some people consider for soothing PMS-related cramps and discomfort, suggests Medical News Today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aruna/Wikimedia Commons

7. Antioxidant Advantage

This vegetable species is packed with antioxidants that may help calm inflammation linked to several health conditions, states Healthline. That said, further studies in people are still needed to confirm these potential benefits.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.