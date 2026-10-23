Home  » Get Ahead » The Killers: India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

The Killers: India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

By REDIFF HEALTH October 23, 2026 12:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Which are India's biggest killers?

The World Health Organization identifies the diseases and highest causes of death in India.

Heart Disease

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Ischaemic Heart Disease

Caused by narrowed or blocked arteries supplying blood to the heart, ischaemic heart disease accounts for 138.53 deaths per lakh population in India, amounting to about 31 per cent of all mortalities and therefore a top killer.

Old People

2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

This long-term lung condition restricts airflow and makes breathing difficult. Smoking and air pollution are major risk factors, with the disease linked to 83.19 deaths per lakh population.

Old People

3. Stroke

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts. It can cause permanent disability or death, accounting for 74.81 deaths in India per lakh population.

Diabetes

4. Diabetes Mellitus

High on this list is diabetes, which develops when blood glucose levels stay too high. Without proper management, it can damage the heart, kidneys, nerves and blood vessels, contributing to 49.01 deaths per lakh population.

Diarrhoeal Diseases

5. Diarrhoeal Diseases

Often caused by infections from contaminated food or water, diarrhoeal diseases can lead to severe dehydration.

They are associated with 28.07 deaths per lakh population, particularly threatening young children.

Lungs checking

6. Tuberculosis

TB is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and spreads through the air.

Although curable with appropriate treatment, it accounts for 26.16 deaths per lakh population.

Coughing

7. Lower Respiratory Infections

These infections affect the lungs and lower airways, with pneumonia being a common example.

They can become life-threatening, particularly for vulnerable groups, and are linked to 25.75 deaths per lakh population.

Road Accident

8. Road Injuries

Traffic collisions can cause fatal injuries to drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Speeding, unsafe driving and inadequate road safety measures contribute to 25.37 deaths per lakh population.

Liver cirrhosis

9. Liver Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis involves permanent scarring of the liver following prolonged damage, which may result from alcohol-related disease, hepatitis or other liver conditions.

It accounts for 21.80 deaths per lakh population.

Head

10. Falls

They result in fractures, head injuries and other serious complications, with older adults particularly vulnerable.

These incidents are associated with 17.91 deaths per lakh population.

More News Coverage

Rediff HealthWHOCauses Of Death In IndiaIschaemic Heart DiseaseDiseases In India

More From Rediff

NPS Central: How To Log In, Key Features

NPS Central: How To Log In, Key Features
Bookmark Sargun Kaur Luthra's Glam Looks

Bookmark Sargun Kaur Luthra's Glam Looks
Support Your Husband Without Taking Sides

Support Your Husband Without Taking Sides

Related Stories

5 Early Signs Of Hepatitis: Don't Ignore

5 Early Signs Of Hepatitis: Don't Ignore

Web Stories

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death
8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count
How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs