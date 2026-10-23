The Killers: India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

Which are India's biggest killers?

The World Health Organization identifies the diseases and highest causes of death in India.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Ischaemic Heart Disease

Caused by narrowed or blocked arteries supplying blood to the heart, ischaemic heart disease accounts for 138.53 deaths per lakh population in India, amounting to about 31 per cent of all mortalities and therefore a top killer.

2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

This long-term lung condition restricts airflow and makes breathing difficult. Smoking and air pollution are major risk factors, with the disease linked to 83.19 deaths per lakh population.

3. Stroke

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts. It can cause permanent disability or death, accounting for 74.81 deaths in India per lakh population.

4. Diabetes Mellitus

High on this list is diabetes, which develops when blood glucose levels stay too high. Without proper management, it can damage the heart, kidneys, nerves and blood vessels, contributing to 49.01 deaths per lakh population.

5. Diarrhoeal Diseases

Often caused by infections from contaminated food or water, diarrhoeal diseases can lead to severe dehydration.

They are associated with 28.07 deaths per lakh population, particularly threatening young children.

6. Tuberculosis

TB is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and spreads through the air.

Although curable with appropriate treatment, it accounts for 26.16 deaths per lakh population.

7. Lower Respiratory Infections

These infections affect the lungs and lower airways, with pneumonia being a common example.

They can become life-threatening, particularly for vulnerable groups, and are linked to 25.75 deaths per lakh population.

8. Road Injuries

Traffic collisions can cause fatal injuries to drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Speeding, unsafe driving and inadequate road safety measures contribute to 25.37 deaths per lakh population.

9. Liver Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis involves permanent scarring of the liver following prolonged damage, which may result from alcohol-related disease, hepatitis or other liver conditions.

It accounts for 21.80 deaths per lakh population.

10. Falls

They result in fractures, head injuries and other serious complications, with older adults particularly vulnerable.

These incidents are associated with 17.91 deaths per lakh population.