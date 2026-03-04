HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Astonishing Ulka!

Astonishing Ulka!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: March 04, 2026 15:58 IST

From winning hearts as the fierce little warrior in the Hindi TV serial, Jhansi Ki Rani, to returning to cinemas with Kerala Story 2, Ulka Gupta is showing us she’s not just evolving as an actor, her style game is levelling up too.

Her fashion aesthetic? A mix of cute, chic, princess and full power glam, proving she can pull off literally any vibe.

Here’s Ulka in her most dazzling glam-girl era. 

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

IMAGE: Ulka nails the nerd-cute aesthetic in a cropped denim shirt with balloon sleeves and oversized glasses. It’s giving the ‘I read books and break hearts' vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ulka Gupta/Instagram

 

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

IMAGE: A hot pink corset and matching draped skirt? She proves that when the outfit is this fiery, the only accessory you need is confidence.

 

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

IMAGE: In a royal blue Indo-western look featuring a cropped top, dhoti pants and cape, Ulka steps into her Princess Jasmine dream.

 

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

IMAGE: Floating in soft tulle with dainty diamonds and dreamy makeup, she looks like she walked straight out of a fairytale. No special effects needed.

 

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

IMAGE: Wearing your greens is just as important as eating them. In a satin green backless dress, Ulka looks like the heroine of a monsoon love story.

 

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

IMAGE: Her metallic lavender tissue sari draped over a multicoloured blouse is the perfect blend of traditional charm and Gen Z glam.

 

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

IMAGE: Ulka proves vests aren’t just for boardrooms. In a cream vest-trouser set with a cool arm accessory, she brings business-core with a spicy twist to the table.

Kerala Story 2's Ulka Gupta

REDIFF STYLE
Ulka Gupta Kerala Story 2

Aditi Bhatia Is Dreamy, Dreamy, Dreamy
Magical Mrunal!
Why Is Priyanka Being So Gloriously Eccentric?
What Colour Will Rashmika Wear For Her Wedding?
Shivani Is In Her Fashion Multiverse
