The Jab We Met Moment That Changed My Life

By MUKESH SONI
February 17, 2026 16:59 IST

Both our families believe firmly in astrology and matching gunas (compatibility attributes). That day, for some strange reason, no one from either family mentioned the janam kundli milan (matching of horoscopes), recalls Mukesh Soni.
You can share your love story too. Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Jab We Met) along with your pictures.

It was a jab we met that changed the course of my life.

I was 27 years old, had a government job since I turned 20 and, because of that, was in hot demand in the dulha bazaar. I was working as a customs officer in Gujarat

Through the traditional marriage proposal route, I had met around 80 girls in my home town, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Not a single girl won my heart or impressed me.

Frustrated, I decided I would marry the next girl my parents asked me to meet.

 

On March 5, 1993, my father fixed a meeting with a girl's family; her name was Veena and we were going to visit her.

As a seasoned Flush (card game) player, I chose a blind show and said yes to Veena without going into details; I kept my faith in God.

She accepted me as her partner too. She was 21 years old at the time.

Both our families believe firmly in astrology and matching gunas (compatibility attributes). That day, for some strange reason, no one from either family mentioned the janam kundli milan (matching of horoscopes).

We were married on June 24, 1993.

Funnily enough, many years after our wedding, we matched our janam kundlis (horoscopes) and found that only 14 guns were matched which meant that, according to our horoscopes, we were not compatible.

Life, though, has proved otherwise.

Now, after 32 years of marriage, I thank God for giving me such a beautiful friend who has brought such anand in my life; I believe our enviable marriage is the result of my past birth's good karma.

After her friendship -- my first and last with any woman -- I am enjoying my life.

March 5, 1993 -- the day God arranged for us to meet and live together in blissful harmony -- reminds me to have full faith in Him, leave everything in His capable hands and not demand anything as He will give you the best as per your destiny.

After that day, I have changed a lot as a human being. Veena has taught me to be patient, content and kind.

We have two daughters, Shivani and Vishakha, who are just like Veena.

Today all I want to do is thank God, thank my destiny and thank Veena.

Dear readers, Tell us where you first met your partner and how the two of you fell in love. Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Jab We Met). Do include a photograph of you and your partner and we'll publish the best stories on Rediff.

