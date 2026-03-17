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The Hottest Fashion Trends Spotted At Oscars 2026

By RISHIKA SHAH
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 17, 2026 14:52 IST

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The red carpet at the Oscars 2026 wasn’t just about glamorous gowns, it was also a showcase of standout fashion trends.

From dramatic feathers making a couture comeback to sleek bob haircuts and statement brooches stealing the spotlight, celebrities clearly arrived with a style agenda.

Here are some of the biggest trends we spotted at Hollywood’s most glamorous night.

Birds Of A Feather

Feathers fluttered back into fashion at the Oscars this year. Once a staple of early Chanel couture in the 1930s, the delicate detail hasn’t been seen as frequently on recent runways until now. 

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Nicole Kidman Oscar 2026

IMAGE: Nicole Kidman wore an ivory strapless Chanel gown featuring grey and silver beading, an embellished peplum and a soft ostrich feather hem. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

Demi Moore in Gucci

Demi Moore Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Demi Moore chose a deep green Gucci dress with dramatic rooster-like feathers blooming across the bodice and the trailing skirt. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Teyana Taylor in Chanel

Teyana Taylor Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Teyana Taylor dazzled in a black and white Chanel gown with a beaded bodice and a sweeping ostrich feather skirt and train. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

The Bob Cut

Short hair clearly had a moment on the red carpet. The classic bob that is sleek, fresh and endlessly versatile emerged as one of the evening’s biggest beauty trends, proving that a sharp haircut can be just as memorable as a couture gown. 

Zendaya

Zendaya Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Zendaya debuted a fresh bob with a soft curtain bang grazing her forehead, perfectly complementing her one-shoulder brown gown. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Emma Stone styled a softly layered blow-dried bob that framed her face beautifully alongside her sparkling silver dress. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Hailey Bieber opted for a slightly longer, sleek middle-parted bob paired with a strapless animal-print gown. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

 

Bare Shoulders Rule

Strapless and off-shoulder gowns dominated the carpet, showing that this trend is not going to go out of fashion for a really long time. Celebrities flaunted their bare shoulders, embracing the trend’s timeless appeal. 

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Anne Hathaway Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Anne Hathaway chose a strapless floral Valentino gown cinched with a broad belt, styled with velvet gloves and dazzling diamond jewellery. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

Priyanka Chopra Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra wore a custom white strapless gown by Dior featuring a sharply tailored bodice, gathered waist detailing and a thigh-high slit. Don’t miss the feather accents here as well! Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Jessie Buckley in Chanel

Jesse Buckley Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Jessie Buckley stunned in a colour-block Chanel gown -- a bubblegum pink floor-skimming dress with an off-shoulder wrap neckline in contrasting red, paired with a chic bob haircut of course. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

The Brooch Revival

Brooches, once considered a vintage accessory, made a stylish comeback at the Oscars all thanks to Nita Ambani’s brand, Swadesh. Celebrities used ornate gemstone pins to add personality and sparkle to their red-carpet ensembles.

Law Roach

Law Roach Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Celebrity stylist Law Roach sported an Art of Deco brooch crafted in gold with rubies framed by diamonds. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Brandi Carlile wore the Petal Prism Brooch, centred around an oval-cut emerald inspired by sunflower geometry. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan Oscars 2026

IMAGE: Kyle MacLachlan finished his tuxedo with a brooch featuring a cushion-cut tourmaline surrounded by a halo of diamonds. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

RISHIKA SHAH

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