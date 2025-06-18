The Future of Movie Nights at Home

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia includes a private theatre that seats over 50, a snow room, and even an ice cream parlour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avinash Kumar/Pexels.com

When Arjun Singh began restoring his five-decade-old family home in South Delhi, he set aside a dream corner: A home theatre designed to deliver a cinematic experience.

Passionate about classic Hollywood cinema, Singh envisioned a dedicated space where he and his friends could relive the magic of film -- surrounded by all the immersive hallmarks of a traditional movie theatre.

Out came the old walls, replaced by acoustically engineered panelling, a state-of-the-art surround sound system, and a 100-inch-plus smart television.

For seating, instead of opting for contemporary recliners, Singh paid tribute to nostalgia -- reupholstering his late grandmother's teak wood chairs and sofas in plush new fabric.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avinash Kumar/Pexels.com

Across India, discerning homeowners are crafting such immersive spaces tailored for cinematic indulgence.

Movie nights at home are now accompanied by richly carpeted flooring, dim lighting, plush throws, bespoke art, and cutting-edge audio-visual technology.

Jenny Jose, co-founder of Bass 'N' Treble, a luxury audio solutions firm based in Delhi, has witnessed this transformation first-hand.

"The lockdown years fundamentally changed how we consume entertainment," she says.

"Today, luxury isn't about excess; it's about meaningful, elevated experiences."

From creating multi-purpose lounges that double as gaming zones to intimate private screening rooms, Jose and her team work closely with architects right from the blueprint stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Goodlot Dupwa/Pexels.com

Anurag Pathak, executive director of client relations at 360 One Wealth, an asset and wealth management firm, is currently creating not one but two bespoke entertainment rooms at his new residence: One exclusively for movies, the other a music and social hub.

"I've rejected cars based on poor sound quality," he laughs.

"When it comes to my home, I want audio perfection."

The movie room will feature eight recliners, a projector, professional-grade speakers, acoustic panelling, and even coffee and popcorn machines -- a nod to his family's weekend traditions.

According to industry experts, budgets for such home entertainment rooms can range from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (Rs 2.5 million to Rs 3 million) to several crores.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eduardo Freire/Pexels.com

Utkarsh Hora, chief operating officer of Xscace, a Canadian luxury audio brand, says with rising disposable incomes, demanding urban lifestyles, and the explosion of OTT platforms, there's a strong push towards in-home entertainment.

"Today's buyers want an experience that rivals the best theatres -- right in their living room."

Whether it's Dolby Atmos audio, 4K UHD projection, or cutting-edge screen formats, the focus is on hyper-personalisation.

Sleek, ultra-slim speakers now blend effortlessly with architectural elements.

"Advanced cabling systems remain hidden, keeping aesthetics clean and contemporary.

Experts lay out the requirements: A large screen; this could be a high-definition TV or a projector; an advanced audio system with surround sound speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; and a media player or streaming device with high-definition streaming capabilities, along with professional-grade speaker cables for optimal performance.

Jose says the biggest shift is that their involvement is no longer an afterthought.

"We are in touch with architects from the beginning."

A few years ago, the Robb Report profiled a couple in Los Angeles who spent 18 months recreating an IMAX experience in their home.

In India, reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani's Antilia includes a private theatre that seats over 50, a snow room, and even an ice cream parlour.

If that's not redefining home entertainment, what is?

IMAGE: Franke Coffee Systems Photograph: Kind courtesy frankecoffeesystems/instagram.com

A blockbuster at home

Franke Coffee Systems: Fresh bean-to-cup coffee machine with advanced 'gram-throw' technology to minimise waste.

Compact, sleek, and perfect for post-intermission espresso.

Rs 109,000 onwards

IMAGE: Sony BRAVIA Theatre Quad Photograph: Kind courtesy sony.co.in

Sony BRAVIA Theatre Quad: This state-of-the-art audio system creates a 360° cinematic soundscape.

Designed with recycled materials.

Rs 199,990 onwards

IMAGE: JVC D-ILA 4K Laser Projection Series Photograph: Kind courtesy jvc.com

JVC D-ILA 4K Laser Projection Series: Delivering ultra-crisp visuals via 'BLU-Escent Laser' tech, this 2024-launched projector brings Hollywood-level quality to your home screen.

Rs 26 lakh (Rs 2.6 million) onwards

IMAGE: LG Rollable OLED TV Photograph: Kind courtesy lg.com

LG Rollable OLED TV: A futuristic screen that rolls up when not in use, offering 4K UHD resolution and HDMI 2.1 for seamless, immersive visuals.

Rs 75 lakh (Rs 7.5 million) onwards

IMAGE: QuadCane by XSCACE Photograph: Kind courtesy xscace.com

QuadCane by XSCACE: An acoustic marvel, these 0.8-inch-thin speakers made from aerospace-grade aluminium deliver 100W audio power with precision and elegance.

Available in champagne, white, and black, with the option to customise the colour and finish.

Rs 109,900 onwards

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff