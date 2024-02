It's SAMBA Time!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD

Samba School performers in action during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

IMAGE: Performers from the Vila Isabel Samba School perform during the Carnival parade, here and below. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

IMAGE: Performers from the Viradouro Samba School perform during the parade, here and nelow. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: Performers from the Paraiso do Tuiuti Samba School perform, here and below. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

IMAGE: Drum queen Mayara Lima from the Paraiso do Tuiuti Samba School. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

IMAGE: Performers from the Mangueira Samba School in action. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

