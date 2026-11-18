Kate Middleton and Simone Ashley may have grabbed plenty of attention at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai but the guest list had its own share of fashion moments.

Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event brought together celebrities, entrepreneurs, creators and sporting legends, all dressed for an evening celebrating environmental innovation.

And while some guests turned to traditional Indian silhouettes, others gave classic occasionwear a contemporary spin. Here are a few guests who made sure their fashion choices were part of the conversation.

The Tendulkars

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

When the Tendulkars step out together, you know there's going to be a style moment. The family chose coordinated eveningwear by Shantnu Nikhil, with each member bringing a different mood to the red carpet.

The Tendulkar bahu, Saaniya Chandhok, opted for a crimson column gown. Sara Tendulkar went all out with floral applique. Anjali Tendulkar embraced head-to-toe sequins in burgundy. Sachin Tendulkar kept things classic in a tailored bandhgala, finished with a metallic brooch.

Four outfits, one designer and absolutely no shortage of glamour!

Ananya Birla

A sari with a blazer instead of a blouse? Ananya Birla clearly didn't come to play it safe!

She paired a jungle-print Sabyasachi drape featuring tigers and colourful florals with a buttoned black blazer, creating an Indo-western combination that means business.

A multi-coloured gemstone and emerald necklace added a generous dose of sparkle. It's giving boardroom boss meets fashion week rebel!

Manish Malhotra

Leave it to Manish Malhotra to make an all-black outfit anything but ordinary.

The couturier wore an asymmetrical bandhgala from his own label, featuring tonal beadwork and thread embroidery along the sleeves.

But the real conversation starter was the white-and-green floral brooch from his High Jewellery collection.

With wide-legged trousers completing the ensemble, he showed us that monochrome dressing can still have plenty of personality.

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma brought a warm metallic glow to the evening in a bronze-gold sari featuring delicate floral embroidery along the border and pallu.

She paired it with a matching champagne-gold blouse, keeping the overall styling fuss-free with dainty earrings, rings and a wristwatch.

Sometimes, you don't need a dozen accessories when your sari is already doing the heavy lifting!

Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala Mehta took the phrase 'wearing your flowers' quite literally!

She arrived in Raw Mango's sculptural Mala ensemble, which made its debut at London Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2026 showcase.

The cream cape-style bodice featured cascading garland-like textures and was worn open over tailored black trousers.

Inspired by the traditional Indian welcome garland, the outfit turned a familiar cultural symbol into a runway-worthy statement. Now that's one way to make an entrance!

Aastha Shah

Content creator Aastha Shah brought a dose of evening glam in a black lace halter-neck gown. With its scalloped neckline, sweetheart bustier and sheer floral panels, the outfit played with transparency without losing its elegance.

She paired it with a miniature metallic silver handbag and delicate jewellery, letting the intricate lacework take centre stage.

This rather cute black dress clearly had a few tricks up its sleeve!

Radhika Bangia

Content Creator Radhika Bangia arrived in a champagne-silver pre-draped sari and a sculpted metallic bustier blouse. The plunging sweetheart neckline was covered in leaf-like bugle beads and crystal detailing, giving the bodice a statement finish.

A matching crystal-encrusted clutch tied the look together. If there was ever a reason to give silver its moment in the spotlight, this was it!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff