When the Princess of Wales and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley arrived at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, their outfits were doing more than making a fashion statement. Both turned to Indian designers, traditional textiles and intricate craftsmanship, giving the global event a distinctly Indian flavour.

Held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on November 17, the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize marked the awards' first outing in India.

It was also Kate Middleton's first appearance at the ceremony since 2022 and her first official visit to India with Prince William in a decade.

While the evening celebrated environmental innovators working towards a healthier planet, the green carpet offered its own showcase of Indian fashion.

Kate Middleton

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

Kate Middleton made a striking appearance in a custom sindoori-red anarkali by Delhi-based designer Mahima Mahajan. The floor-length ensemble featured a fitted bodice, a V-shaped neckline and a voluminous skirt, bringing together a classic Indian silhouette and contemporary detailing.

What made the outfit particularly relevant to the occasion was its approach to craftsmanship and colour.

Made from handwoven silk georgette, the rich vermilion shade was achieved using vegetable-based dyes while traditional Banarasi gold detailing, intricate hand embroidery and delicate glass bead embellishments added to its appeal.

The designer's creation was a fitting choice for an awards ceremony centred on environmental solutions and sustainability.

The anarkali, reportedly priced at Rs 70,000, was completed with a rather special jewellery choice: Queen Elizabeth II's emerald tassel suite; the Princess of Wales wore the diamond-and-emerald necklace with matching drop earrings.

While she had previously worn pieces from the suite, including the earrings and bracelet during her 2022 visit to Jamaica, this marked her first appearance in the statement necklace.

Prince William complemented her Indian designer moment in a bespoke black bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, featuring hand-embroidered buttons.

The royal couple's coordinated choice of Indian couture made their appearance all the more memorable.

Simone Ashley

If Kate's outfit celebrated Indian textile heritage through sustainable craftsmanship, Simone Ashley's look was a deeply personal tribute to her Tamil roots.

The British actor and Bridgerton star wore a custom gold ensemble by Manish Malhotra, created in collaboration with Swadesh.

At its heart was the artistry of Kanjeevaram weaving, with the fabric crafted from pure mulberry silk and real gold zari tissue.

Swadesh master weaver Rajesh Sha reportedly spent 700 to 750 hours creating it.

The ensemble featured a modish skirt and embellished halter-neck blouse, with the fabric's Rekku motifs drawing inspiration from the architecture of South Indian temples.

The embellishment was equally impressive.

Floral zardozi embroidery drew inspiration from vintage kundan and polki jewellery traditions, while jewel stones in shades of emerald, ruby, quartz, tourmaline, amethyst and sapphire brought colour to the gold ensemble.

But the real showstopper was the blouse's back detailing.

Jewelled tassels featuring pearls, emeralds, rubies and kundan elements created an elaborate back cowl made of layered strings of jewellery.

The look was completed with a tissue Banarasi handwoven drape, bringing another Indian textile tradition into the ensemble.

Simone's appearance was a beautiful reminder that heritage fashion need not be confined to traditional silhouettes.

By bringing together Kanjeevaram silk, Banarasi tissue and jewellery-inspired couture, the ensemble celebrated her Tamil heritage while giving Indian craftsmanship a global platform.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff