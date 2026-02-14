HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How To Surprise Your Love on V-Day

By rediffGURU RAVI MITTAL
February 14, 2026 12:46 IST

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, suggests how you can choose a heartfelt gift for your partner.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Still struggling with Valentine's Day gift ideas?

Should you surprise her with a bunch of flowers or take her out for dinner?

Would your man be thrilled by a customised hamper or would he rather enjoy a game night at home?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, suggests how you can put together the perfect heartfelt gift for your loved one based on their personality and preferences.

  You can post your relationship and dating-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I want to create a personal gift for my husband on Valentine's Day.
His birthday is also coming up in two weeks. He loves beer and football. Ours was an arranged marriage and we have a 3-year-old son.
I want to invite his friends over for his birthday.
What do you think I can gift him for Valentine's?

As I tell all, keep it meaningful instead of expensive.

You can focus on your arranged-to-love love story and create a memory box full of handwritten notes and Polaroid photos that tell your love story perfectly.

Or, since he is a football fan, you can give him a jersey with his name or with the 'best husband and father' trophy. Or a customised beer mug.

For his birthday, a football-themed cake. The options are infinite.

Just think what would make it memorable and go with your instinct.

I am sure no one can think of a better gift for your husband than you.

 

Anonymous: I started dating someone just six weeks ago. Valentine's Day is around the corner and I'm confused about Valentine's gift ideas.
I don't want to look too eager, but I also don't want to seem like I don't care or pamper enough.
Can you suggest some safe Valentine's Day gift tips for a new relationship?

Since your relationship is new, something thoughtful that says 'I am really enjoying this' would be the best idea.

Focus on personal gifts, not the price. Something your partner really likes -- a book or a movie or merchandise.

Or you can cook or bake something or gift her favourite snacks with handwritten notes stuck to them.

The key here is balance; sweet but not extravagant. That can be overwhelming.

I hope this helps.

  You can post your relationship and dating related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

rediffGURU RAVI MITTAL
