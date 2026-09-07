The Ambani Women Arrived Like Royalty For...

Forty years of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla means four decades of exquisite craftsmanship and Indian couture that has never been afraid to make a statement.

The designer duo celebrated their special milestone in Mumbai on September 6, bringing together a star-studded guest list dressed to match the occasion.

The red carpet featured molten gold, modern ethnic silhouettes and a few delightfully unexpected red-carpet choices. All in all, the evening was essentially one giant fashion mood board.

Navya Nanda

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Navya looked like she had stepped straight out of a couture treasure chest in this sculptural gold mini by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The intricate, armour-like beadwork and tiered skirt bring the fun while simple gold pumps let the gilded outfit take centre stage.

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa gave the classic lehenga a contemporary makeover with an off-shoulder blouse, voluminous skirt, and bold geometric prints. The contrasting reddish-brown corset belt cinches everything together, proving that sometimes one unexpected accessory can completely change the mood.

Mugda Godse

Mugda’s black-and-white ensemble is a masterclass in making an entrance without relying on sparkle. The embroidered cape and hypnotic zigzag skirt create an optical illusion that demands a second look. Consider us dizzy, but in the best possible way.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam kept things monochromatic but certainly didn’t keep things minimal. Her flowing white anarkali, intricate embroidery and seriously long feather earrings create a dreamy silhouette that only Sonam could carry so effortlessly.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila’s pastel embroidered gown looks romantic at first glance but that sexy front cutout makes sure it doesn’t stay sweet for too long. The high collar and full skirt create a contrast between demure and daring.

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati proves that a kaftan can absolutely hold its own on a couture red carpet. The rich red-brown silhouette, bell sleeves and shimmering floral embroidery bring the drama while statement gold earrings add the finishing touch.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor chose an ivory-and-beige ensemble that lets craftsmanship do the talking. The semi-sheer tunic, intricate lace cutouts and cropped trousers feel sophisticated without being fussy, while emerald and diamond earrings add just the right amount of sparkle.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia understood the assignment and then some. Her layered ivory couture, pastel embroidery, floor-length jacket and beautifully draped dupatta create a regal silhouette while layers of pearls take the maximalism all the way up.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish arrived in coordinated ethnic looks without looking like they were trying too hard. Her gold-and-beige anarkali, mirror work and fresh mogra flowers meet his royal-blue embroidered jacket and fluid trousers

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain

Alekha and Aadar brought serious jewel-toned energy to the celebration. His royal-blue silk kurta and mirror-work Nehru jacket complement her sleek charcoal sharara beautifully, proving that couple dressing works best when the colours coordinate without actually matching.

Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra

Komal and Siddharth clearly decided that subtlety could sit this one out. Her fuchsia lehenga and heavily embellished gold bandeau bring the sparkle while Siddharth’s ivory sherwani makes sure he doesn’t get lost in the glitter.

The Ambani Women

The Ambani women turned up in four very different Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations. Shloka Ambani went for pearl-studded ivory, Radhika Merchant chose silver-purple florals, Nita Ambani brought regal crimson and Isha Ambani kept things sleek in structured white.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa and Ali threw the rulebook out the window and looked all the better for it. Ali kept things cool in jeans, a charcoal tee and a bright yellow cap while Richa brought resort vibes in an embroidered blue shirt and white trousers.

Orry

Orry wasn’t about to let a 40th anniversary pass without bringing his signature dose of fun. An orange resort shirt with split-pattern polka-dot trousers and matching sneakers result in an outfit that is loud, playful and completely committed to the bit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff