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That's Why Sanjeeda Looks So Fantastic!

By REDIFF STYLE July 10, 2026 12:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sanjeeda Shaikh doesn't believe in having just one fashion personality and that's exactly what makes her style so much fun to follow.

If, one day, the Dhamaal 4 and Ikka actress is serving easy beach vibes; the next, she's wrapped in six yards of elegance and, before you know it, she's stepping out in a head-turning couture moment.

Here are a few of her looks that deserve a spot on your mood board.

Sanjeeda Shaikh Dhamaal 4

IMAGE: Pista green and chunky gold? That's a pairing we'll never get tired of. The statement choker and big bangles add just the right amount of drama to this understated sari. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh Dhamaal 4

IMAGE: In a crisp white wrap bikini, a crochet sun hat and endless sunshine, this look is simple, breezy and made for beach selfies.

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh Dhamaal 4

IMAGE: Sanjeeda’s peplum blazer with a cloud-like tulle skirt isn't your everyday red-carpet formula and that's exactly why it works. Sharp tailoring meets fairy-tale flair.

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh Dhamaal 4

IMAGE: A floral dress is all about farmers' market mornings, cafe dates and long holiday walks... Add loose waves and you're ready to romanticise your day.

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh Dhamaal 4

IMAGE: Blush pink embroidery, pearl buttons, silver jhumkas and a tiny bindi... this is the kind of outfit that looks just as good at a festive lunch as it does on your Instagram grid.

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh Dhamaal 4

IMAGE: Part sari, part gown -- this is all kinds of fabulous. The lace bodice and flowing drape come together for a look that's graceful and striking.

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh Dhamaal 4

IMAGE: With sequins, pearls, embroidery and a body-hugging silhouette, this jumpsuit clearly didn't get the memo about keeping things subtle. We're not complaining :)

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Sanjeeda ShaikhDhamaal 4Ikka

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