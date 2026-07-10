That's Why Sanjeeda Looks So Fantastic!

Sanjeeda Shaikh doesn't believe in having just one fashion personality and that's exactly what makes her style so much fun to follow.

If, one day, the Dhamaal 4 and Ikka actress is serving easy beach vibes; the next, she's wrapped in six yards of elegance and, before you know it, she's stepping out in a head-turning couture moment.

Here are a few of her looks that deserve a spot on your mood board.

IMAGE: Pista green and chunky gold? That's a pairing we'll never get tired of. The statement choker and big bangles add just the right amount of drama to this understated sari. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

IMAGE: In a crisp white wrap bikini, a crochet sun hat and endless sunshine, this look is simple, breezy and made for beach selfies.

IMAGE: Sanjeeda’s peplum blazer with a cloud-like tulle skirt isn't your everyday red-carpet formula and that's exactly why it works. Sharp tailoring meets fairy-tale flair.

IMAGE: A floral dress is all about farmers' market mornings, cafe dates and long holiday walks... Add loose waves and you're ready to romanticise your day.

IMAGE: Blush pink embroidery, pearl buttons, silver jhumkas and a tiny bindi... this is the kind of outfit that looks just as good at a festive lunch as it does on your Instagram grid.

Part sari, part gown -- this is all kinds of fabulous. The lace bodice and flowing drape come together for a look that's graceful and striking. IMAGE:-- this is all kinds of fabulous. The lace bodice and flowing drape come together for a look that's graceful and striking.

IMAGE: With sequins, pearls, embroidery and a body-hugging silhouette, this jumpsuit clearly didn't get the memo about keeping things subtle. We're not complaining :)

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff