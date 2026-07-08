That's Why Mrunal, Anushka Are Looking So Lovely!

Rooted in romance and inspired by the charm of countryside living, cottagecore continues to be one of fashion's most-loved aesthetics.
Think dreamy florals, puff sleeves, milkmaid silhouettes, vintage prints and soft, feminine details that feel straight out of a storybook.
If you're looking to embrace the trend this rainy season, these celebrity-approved looks are all the inspiration you need.
The Classic Milkmaid Dress
IMAGE: Nothing defines cottagecore better than a floral milkmaid dress.
Puff sleeves, a structured bodice and a flowy skirt create the perfect romantic silhouette, while a vintage-inspired contrasting handbag adds the perfect finishing touch.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Panchal/Instagram
Mediterranean Cottagecore
IMAGE: Cottagecore doesn't always have to mean florals.
An off-shoulder printed co-ord with billowy sleeves channels the same dreamy aesthetic while bringing a fresh, sun-soaked holiday twist to the trend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
All-White Romance
IMAGE: A monochrome white outfit instantly captures the soft, whimsical charm of cottagecore.
A tie-front top, breezy skirt and a simple headband come together for an effortlessly feminine look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram
Floral Sundress
IMAGE: A floral sundress is a cottagecore staple that never goes out of style.
Smocked bodices, square necklines, and breezy silhouettes make it perfect for picnics, brunches, and lazy summer afternoons.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
Vintage Polka Dots
IMAGE: Cottagecore isn't just about florals; polka dots fit right in too.
A sweetheart neckline, tiered skirt and flowy silhouette give this vintage-inspired dress plenty of timeless charm.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram
Enchanted Garden Glam
IMAGE: A floral corset outfit paired with a delicate bow in the hair offers a playful take on cottagecore.
Soft pastel hues and dainty embellishments bring just the right amount of fairycore magic to the look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram
Toile Romance
IMAGE: A toile-print co-ord featuring a structured corset top and flowing midi skirt is a sophisticated way to wear cottagecore.
The vintage-inspired print keeps the look elegant while staying true to the aesthetic's romantic roots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram