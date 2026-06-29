That's Why Everyone Loves Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla has become one of television's most loved faces thanks to her portrayal of Abhira Sharma Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

While audiences tune in for her on-screen charm, her off-screen wardrobe is equally worth watching.

From dreamy lehengas to easy summer separates and red-carpet-ready gowns, her style strikes the perfect balance between youthful glam and timeless elegance.

pearl work and a dramatic thigh-high slit come together to create a look that feels regal yet refreshingly modern. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samridhii Shukla/Instagram IMAGE: Samridhii gives traditional occasionwear a contemporary spin in this ivory drapescape ensemble. Intricate embroidery, delicateand a dramatic thigh-high slit come together to create a look that feels regal yet refreshingly modern.

IMAGE: Nothing captures carefree summer dressing quite like a mix-and-match printed set. It's a reminder that the simplest prints can make the biggest impact.

IMAGE: Soft ruffles, tie-up details and a blush-pink palette make this outfit perfect for anyone who loves ultra-feminine dressing. Paired with crisp white bottoms, the look is easy to recreate for brunches and vacations.

IMAGE: Bright, festive and impossible to ignore, this red lehenga is all about celebration dressing done right. The embroidered blouse, flowing skirt and matching accessories are a masterclass in making a bold colour work perfectly.

IMAGE: This golden-pink brocade creation brings together old-world glam and modern drama. The structured corset bodice adds definition while the thigh-high slit keeps the silhouette contemporary.

IMAGE: Every wardrobe needs a sleek black dress and this halter-neck version ticks all the right boxes. Clean lines, a plunging neckline and minimal accessories allow the silhouette to do all the talking.

IMAGE: Samridhii’s ivory ensemble features sparkling embroidery and contemporary cut-outs, giving the traditional silhouette a fresh update.