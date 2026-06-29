Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Get Ahead » That's Why Everyone Loves Samridhii Shukla

That's Why Everyone Loves Samridhii Shukla

By REDIFF STYLE June 29, 2026 11:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Samridhii Shukla has become one of television's most loved faces thanks to her portrayal of Abhira Sharma Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

While audiences tune in for her on-screen charm, her off-screen wardrobe is equally worth watching.

From dreamy lehengas to easy summer separates and red-carpet-ready gowns, her style strikes the perfect balance between youthful glam and timeless elegance.

Samridhii Shukla

IMAGE: Samridhii gives traditional occasionwear a contemporary spin in this ivory drapescape ensemble. Intricate embroidery, delicate pearl work and a dramatic thigh-high slit come together to create a look that feels regal yet refreshingly modern. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samridhii Shukla/Instagram

 

Samridhii Shukla

IMAGE: Nothing captures carefree summer dressing quite like a mix-and-match printed set. It's a reminder that the simplest prints can make the biggest impact.

 

Samridhii Shukla

IMAGE: Soft ruffles, tie-up details and a blush-pink palette make this outfit perfect for anyone who loves ultra-feminine dressing. Paired with crisp white bottoms, the look is easy to recreate for brunches and vacations.

 

Samridhii Shukla

IMAGE: Bright, festive and impossible to ignore, this red lehenga is all about celebration dressing done right. The embroidered blouse, flowing skirt and matching accessories are a masterclass in making a bold colour work perfectly.

 

Samridhii Shukla

IMAGE: This golden-pink brocade creation brings together old-world glam and modern drama. The structured corset bodice adds definition while the thigh-high slit keeps the silhouette contemporary.

 

Samridhii Shukla

IMAGE: Every wardrobe needs a sleek black dress and this halter-neck version ticks all the right boxes. Clean lines, a plunging neckline and minimal accessories allow the silhouette to do all the talking.

 

Samridhii Shukla

IMAGE: Samridhii’s ivory ensemble features sparkling embroidery and contemporary cut-outs, giving the traditional silhouette a fresh update.

More News Coverage

Samridhii ShuklaYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiAbhira Sharma Poddar

More From Rediff

Jaw Augmentation: What You Need To Know

Jaw Augmentation: What You Need To Know
That's Why Everyone Loves Samridhii Shukla

That's Why Everyone Loves Samridhii Shukla
The Day I Walked Away From My Marriage

The Day I Walked Away From My Marriage

Related Stories

Can You Guess Kriti's Favourite Cocktail?

Can You Guess Kriti's Favourite Cocktail?

Web Stories

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India
Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!