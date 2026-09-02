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That's Really Unexpected, Erica!

By REDIFF STYLE September 02, 2026 13:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Erica Fernandes has never been the kind of actor you can neatly put in a style box. Her wardrobe moves from futuristic glamour to boho ease, desi romance to sharp tailoring, often making the unexpected look completely effortless.

Much like the roles she chooses, there’s no telling what she’ll do next. With 108 Base Hospital - URI adding another intriguing chapter to her career, here are seven Erica looks that prove playing it safe was never really her thing.

Erica Fernandes

IMAGE: Erica goes full futuristic princess in this black ball gown, where a shower of geometric mirror embellishments turns classic glamour into something wonderfully otherworldly. All photographs: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

Erica Fernandes

IMAGE: A printed mustard dress would have been sweet on its own but Erica throws in a chunky leather belt and combat boots. Because apparently, boho needs a little attitude.

 

Erica Fernandes

IMAGE: This blue-green angrakha-inspired number brings out Erica’s softer side. Gold motifs, a dramatic flare and a potli make this one straight out of a modern-day fairytale.

 

Erica Fernandes

IMAGE: Who decided red and blue couldn’t be friends? Erica’s vibrant top, wide-leg trousers and unexpected purple pumps prove that, sometimes, you need to break the colour rules to create an unexpectedly good look.

 

Erica Fernandes

IMAGE: Erica takes a classic white shirt-dress and gives it a maximalist makeover with layers upon layers of pearls. It’s giving polished, powerful and slightly bold vibes.

 

Erica Fernandes

IMAGE: This breezy pleated maxi dress is proof that comfort doesn’t have to look basic. The chunky pearl bracelet adds a glamorous little twist, while quilted slides keep things wonderfully relaxed.

 

Erica Fernandes

IMAGE: The oversized yellow co-ord looks effortlessly comfortable while that delicate lace trim keeps it from feeling ordinary. Erica proves even the simplest silhouette can have a plot twist.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Erica Fernandes108 Base Hospital - Uri

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