Thank You For Reminding Us Courage Never Goes Out Of Fashion

An open letter from a millennial who thought change belonged only to those in power, until a generation with smartphones, memes and an unshakable belief in justice proved otherwise.

IMAGE: Protestors confront a policeman at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, July 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

There is a line that has stayed with me ever since I watched students fill my social media feed, not with dance trends or travel vlogs, but with protest, purpose, and persistence.

'They called you impatient, too loud, too questioning. But I watched you carry courage as if it weighed nothing.'

As a millennial, that line hurts because it is true. Not because we never cared. But because, somewhere along the way, we confused survival with silence.

Most of us were taught that to speak out against injustice would be too costly to bear. We watched people lose jobs, opportunities, and peace for questioning authority. We learned to whisper. We learned to stay 'practical'.

Then came Gen Z.

Instead of asking for permission, they asked questions. Instead of waiting for change, they became it.

Watching the recent student protests through reels, stories, livestreams, and unfiltered videos has made me realise something uncomfortable: We spent years adapting to broken systems. They are demanding better ones. And perhaps that is exactly what every generation hopes the next one will do.

IMAGE: A youth protest in Kolkata, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Lesson 1: Never underestimate a generation you cannot decode

The biggest mistake people make about Gen Z is thinking they behave like previous generations.

They don't.

They don't consume information the way we did.

They don't trust institutions simply because they exist.

They don't accept narratives because they are repeated often enough.

They question everything. And that makes them difficult to manipulate.

For decades, controlling the story meant controlling newspapers, television or prime-time debates. Today, every student carries a newsroom in their pocket. Every phone is a publishing platform. Every eyewitness can become a reporter.

You cannot outsmart a generation that verifies everything before believing anything. The rules have changed. Many leaders just haven't realised it yet.

Lesson 2: Memes can become movements

If someone had told previous generations that memes could become tools of resistance, they would have laughed.

Gen Z laughed first. And then made the point anyway.

They understand something communication experts spend years trying to master: People remember what makes them feel. Sometimes a sarcastic meme exposes hypocrisy more effectively than a 30-minute debate. Sometimes humour breaks through walls that anger cannot.

They don't separate activism from creativity. They combine both.

Serious issues don't always require serious packaging. Sometimes the strongest argument arrives wrapped in wit.

Maybe that's why their message travels faster than ours ever did.

Lesson 3: Cameras have become accountability

Previous generations feared power because power controlled the evidence. Gen Z changed that equation. Every protest has hundreds of cameras. Every incident has multiple angles. Every moment can be documented instantly. Threats don't disappear when thousands of people are recording. Silence becomes much harder to manufacture.

Technology didn't create courage. It amplified it.

Their phones aren't distractions. They are witnesses. And perhaps that is why intimidation doesn't work the way it once did.

IMAGE: A protestor in an Iron Man mask at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Lesson 4: They don't wait for news channels to tell them what to think

One thing fascinates me most about Gen Z. They rarely ask, 'What did the news say?'

They ask: 'Where is the original video? Who recorded this? What are multiple sources saying?Can I verify this myself?'

This generation doesn't outsource curiosity. They investigate. And that may be one of the biggest cultural shifts of our time.

Information is no longer handed down. It is searched, questioned, debated and verified.

Whether you agree with them or disagree with them, one thing is undeniable: They refuse to be passive consumers. And democracy needs citizens who ask questions, not audiences who simply consume answers.

Lesson 5: Courage is contagious -- even through a phone screen

The biggest lesson I learned wasn't from standing in a protest. It came from watching one. From my phone.

Like many people, I wondered whether posting a story actually mattered. Wasn't it just social media activism?

Then I watched thousands of stories become millions of conversations. Millions of conversations became public pressure. Public pressure became headlines. Headlines became accountability.

No, posting isn't the same as showing up. But it is also not nothing.

Not everyone can stand on the streets. Some are caring for families. Some fear losing employment. Some live far away. Some simply cannot be physically present. Yet every movement has needed people who amplify, educate, document, donate, volunteer, and keep the conversation alive.

Real change doesn't always begin with a protest. Sometimes it begins with refusing to scroll past injustice. Support has many forms. Silence is also one of them. The question is: Which side are we strengthening with ours?

Lesson 6: Millennials learned survival. Gen Z is teaching us how to stand

This is perhaps the hardest truth to admit.

We millennials often became experts at adapting. Gen Z is becoming experts at challenging.

Neither generation is wrong. Our circumstances shaped us differently.

We inherited uncertainty. They inherited urgency.

We learned resilience. They are practising resistance.

And maybe history needs both.

But watching students raise their voices reminded me of something I had almost forgotten. Democracy is never inherited. It is defended.

Justice doesn't survive because good people exist. It survives because ordinary people decide that staying silent is no longer acceptable.

IMAGE: A protestor at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lesson 7: You turned protest into culture and made silence feel out of place

This might be the most unexpected lesson of all.

Gen Z did something previous generations rarely managed to do. You made standing for something socially desirable.

For years, activism was seen as something a handful of 'serious people' did. It lived in rallies, newspaper columns and political debates.

You brought it into everyday life. Into Instagram stories. WhatsApp statuses. Reels. Profile pictures. Campus conversations. Group chats.

You blurred the line between online and offline activism until supporting a cause became part of everyday culture. And something remarkable happened.

People who weren't participating didn't just disagree. Many felt they were missing out on being part of an important moment.

Not because protesting became a trend in the shallow sense. But because you created a sense of collective purpose so powerful that staying silent began to feel like standing on the wrong side of history.

You created a kind of FOMO that wasn't about the latest cafe, concert,or fashion drop. It was about conscience. 'Have I done enough?' 'Should I be sharing this?' 'Should I at least show support?' 'Will I regret saying nothing when this moment is remembered?'

That shift matters.

Every movement needs people on the streets. But every movement also needs millions who amplify, educate, donate, document, and keep the conversation alive.

You proved that participation isn't binary. Not everyone can march. Not everyone can organise. Not everyone can risk arrest. But almost everyone can refuse to let a movement disappear from public attention. And perhaps that is your greatest innovation.

You didn't just organise a protest. You made caring visible. You made empathy contagious. You made silence uncomfortable.

And history has always changed a little faster when doing the right thing becomes more socially powerful than looking away.

IMAGE: Protestors at Gandhi Smriti, New Delhi, July 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

A question for all of us

History may forget who asked people to remain quiet. It rarely forgets those who refused.

So perhaps the question is no longer whether Gen Z is too loud. Perhaps the real question is: Why did the rest of us become so comfortable with silence?

Maybe courage was never missing. Maybe it was simply waiting for someone to demonstrate that fear doesn't deserve the final word.

To Gen Z

Thank you for reminding us that courage never goes out of fashion.

Thank you for proving that activism can begin on the streets or with a single story shared online.

Thank you for questioning what we accepted.

For documenting what others wanted hidden.

For laughing in the face of intimidation.

For refusing to inherit silence.

You didn't just organise protests.

You reminded an entire generation that hope is still a decision.

And for that, this millennial stands, not ahead of you, but behind you. Still a little worried and feared but your courage is infectious, so hopefully we will survive.

Dear Reader, have you participated in the on-going youth protests? Would you like to share your experience with us?

Please write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Youth protests). Please do share your name only if you feel comfortable; else, we can publish your experience anonymously. If you feel comfortable sharing the name of the city where you protested, you are most welcome to do so.

Stay safe.