10 Important Govt Exams To Prepare For In 2027

Ashok Thombre, international business advisor at The Quantico, a company focused on international trade, business development and building strategic global partnerships, shortlists some of the most popular government competitive exams in India that attract thousands of aspirants every year.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy MBA Classroom/Pexels

Despite the lure of private sector jobs, government jobs continue to attract millions of young Indians every year.

The promise of job security and financial stability makes them a preferred career choice.

According to a report by Press Information Bureau, approximately 4.5 crore candidates appeared for the Indian Railways' computer based test in the 2024 and 2025 exam cycle.

This year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a tentative examination calendar for the year 2026-27.

Here's a list of 10 government exams for class 12 students, graduates and post graduates for the year 2027 with a tentative timeline:

1. UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree from a recognised university, subject to the UPSC's detailed criteria.

Registration: January 13, 2027

Last date to apply: February 2, 2027

Preliminary examination: May 23, 2027

Career opportunities: Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other services, subject to rank, preferences and allocation.

Syllabus and selection: The examination tests candidates on current affairs, history, geography, polity, economy, environment and general science at the preliminary stage.

The Mains examination assesses essay writing, general studies and optional-subject knowledge, followed by a personality test.

The 2025 Civil Services Examination notification listed approximately 979 vacancies; the number of posts available in 2027 will depend on the official notification.

These dates have been announced in UPSC's calendar 2027. There will be a preliminary examination followed by the mains and interview levels.

2. National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA I) 2027

Eligibility: Candidates who meet UPSC's age, educational and other conditions; class 12 qualification or qualification as permitted by the latest notification.

Registration: December 2, 2026

Last date to apply: December 22, 2026

Examination: April 11, 2027

Career opportunities: Officer training pathways in the army, navy and air force, subject to service-specific eligibility.

Syllabus and selection: The NDA examination comprises mathematics and the general ability test, which covers English, general knowledge, science, history, geography and current affairs.

Candidates who clear the written examination must qualify in the Services Selection Board (SSB) assessment and meet the prescribed medical standards.

Intake is notified for each course and service so candidates should consult the NDA I 2027 notification for the number of available seats.

The exam is to be held in 2027 but the application process will open in December 2026 and class 12th students are requested to check the notification.

3. Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS I) 2027

Eligibility: Graduates or candidates meeting the prescribed degree requirements; conditions vary by academy. Check before applying.

Registration: December 2, 2026

Last date to apply: December 22, 2026

Examination: April 11, 2027

Career opportunities: Officer training through the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers' Training Academy, subject to eligibility.

Syllabus and selection: The written examination generally tests English, general knowledge and elementary mathematics, with the paper combination varying by academy.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination undergo the SSB interview and medical assessment.

The number of vacancies is announced separately for the participating academies and may change between recruitment cycles; there is no single fixed intake percentage for CDS.

UPSC publishes CDS I along with NDA I in its annual calendar. Before applying to these academies, graduates interested in a defence career should enquire about the specific requirements of each academy.

4. SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2027

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree, with specific qualifications required for certain posts.

Registration: To be announced

Deadline: To be announced

Examination: To be announced

Career opportunities: If selected, you could work as an assistant section officer, income tax inspector or consider other central government posts, depending on vacancies and eligibility.

Syllabus and selection: SSC CGL assesses candidates on quantitative aptitude, reasoning, English and general awareness, along with additional subject-specific or statistical knowledge for certain posts.

Selection involves computer-based examination stages, with document verification and other requirements depending on the post.

The total intake varies each year; candidates should refer to the official vacancy list rather than assume a fixed percentage of selection.

Those who are looking for central government jobs should consider SSC CGL. Candidates are advised to check the official SSC calendar where the official dates of application are published.

5. SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2027

Eligibility: Class 12 pass, subject to post-specific conditions.

Registration: To be announced

Deadline: To be announced

Examination: To be announced

Career opportunities: Lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant and data entry operator posts, subject to recruitment rules.

Syllabus and selection: The examination tests English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness through computer-based papers.

Depending on the post, candidates may also have to qualify in a typing test or a data-entry skill test.

The number of vacancies is announced in the relevant recruitment notification and varies by post and department.

CHSL provides an entry option to eligible class 12th pass students. They are required to develop a sense of speed and accuracy in quantitative aptitude, reasoning, English and general awareness.

6. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer Examination 2027

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree, subject to the official notification.

Registration: To be announced

Deadline: To be announced

Examination: To be announced

Career opportunities: Probationary officer or management trainee positions in participating public sector banks.

Syllabus and selection: The examination generally tests English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability in the preliminary stage, followed by broader assessment of reasoning, data analysis, English and banking or general awareness in the Mains examination.

Selection may also include an interview, as specified in the notification.

Vacancies depend on participating banks' requirements so there is no fixed annual intake percentage.

Banking aspirants need to prepare in reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English and banking awareness.

7. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC 2027

Eligibility: Class 12 for specified undergraduate-level posts and a bachelor's degree for graduate-level posts.

Registration: No 2027 application window confirmed as yet.

Deadline: To be announced

Examination: To be announced

Career opportunities: Various non-technical railway positions, depending on the recruitment notification

Syllabus and selection: RRB NTPC computer-based examinations assess general awareness, mathematics and general intelligence and reasoning.

Certain posts may also require a typing skill test, aptitude test or additional assessments, followed by document verification and medical examination as applicable.

The 2025 recruitment cycle advertised approximately 5,810 graduate-level and 3,058 undergraduate-level vacancies, totalling 8,868 posts; the number for 2027 is not yet confirmed.

Candidates should know the difference between undergraduate and graduate vacancies as they have different selection criteria, posts and eligibility. Aspirants are advised to check the official notification for the RRB regarding the vacancies and application forms.

8. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027

Eligibility: Candidates meeting the prescribed degree-programme criteria, including eligible undergraduate students and graduates in relevant disciplines.

Registration: The regular and extended application windows closed in October 2026; a special window ran on October 15-16, 2026.

Examination: February 6-7, February 13-14 and February 20-21, 2027

Result: March 19, 2027

Career opportunities: Postgraduate engineering admissions, research opportunities and recruitment by certain public sector undertakings

Syllabus and selection: GATE tests understanding of undergraduate-level concepts in the selected subject, along with general aptitude and, where applicable, engineering mathematics.

The examination is used by participating institutions for postgraduate admissions and by some organisations for recruitment.

It does not have a single national seat count; available seats depend on the institute, programme, discipline and admission criteria.

In GATE 2026, more than 2.11 lakh candidates appeared for the computer science and information technology paper alone, illustrating the scale of competition in a popular discipline.

GATE 2027 is of great importance for engineering aspirants. However, qualifying does not ensure admission, financial assistance or employment opportunity with a PSU; each institution/employer has its own criteria.

9. UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2027

Eligibility: Master's degree or equivalent qualification, subject to UGC-NET rules and applicable relaxation provisions.

Registration: To be announced

Deadline: To be announced

Examination: To be announced

Career opportunities: Eligibility for assistant professor positions, junior research fellowship and PhD admission pathways, depending on the result category and applicable rules.

Syllabus and selection: UGC-NET consists of paper 1, which tests teaching and research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension and general awareness, and paper 2, which assesses subject-specific knowledge.

10. SSC General Duty (GD) Constable Examination 2027

Eligibility: Generally class 10 pass, with age, physical and other conditions specified in the notification.

Registration: The SSC calendar lists September 2026 as the advertisement period and October 2026 as the closing month for the 2027 recruitment cycle.

Examination: January to March 2027 (tentative)

Career opportunities: Constable and rifleman positions in participating central armed police forces and other specified organisations.

Syllabus and selection: SSC GD assesses general intelligence and reasoning, elementary mathematics, general knowledge, general awareness and English or Hindi language skills. Candidates must also qualify in the physical efficiency test, physical standard test and medical examination, as applicable.

Vacancies are distributed across forces and categories. The number of posts can vary considerably between recruitment cycles.