10 States, 10 Delicious Coconut Recipes

Barfis, payasams, crispy fried sabzis, rices, sambars, chutneys, poha and spicy curries... They can all contain coconut because coconut finds its way into kitchens across India.

For World Coconut Day, here are 10 delicious recipes from different states that showcase the versatile ingredient in wonderfully different ways.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prads2189/Wikimedia Commons

Maharashtra's Malvani-Style Prawn Curry

Love prawns? This Malvani-style curry, made with large prawns, coconut and blend of spices found in Malvani garam masala, is one to add to your menu. Mayur Sanap shares his recipe for a coastal favourite.

Please find the recipe here: Malvani-Style Prawn Curry.

Photograph: Chitra for Rediff

Kerala's Arisi Thengai Payasam

Jaggery and coconut are the star ingredients in a lovely Kerala rice pudding. It is made and thickened with rice, coconut and jaggery and makes a satisfying finish to any meal. Recipe: Kind courtesy Chitra.

Please find the recipe here: Coconut Payasam.

Photograph: Maharaj Bhawar Singh for Rediff

Gujarat's Surti Undhiyu

From Gujarat comes this hearty medley of seasonal vegetables -- like green garlic, tender papdi beans, green pigeon (toor), sweet potatoes, green bananas -- cooked with fragrant spices and garnished with coconut. Maharaj Bhawar Singh divulges a special recipe.

Please find the recipe here: Surti Undhiyu.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Madhya Pradesh's Indori Bhutte Ka Kees

A popular Indori snack, it uses grated corn, coconut, mirch masala. It gets a new avatar via Chef Varun Inamdar's version with walnut milk.

Please find the recipe here: Bhutte Ka Kees.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhransuphotography/Wikimedia Commons

Odisha's Kakara Pitha

Crisped on the outside with semolina, this yummy sweet by Shristi Sahoo, is filled with coconut. A much-loved Odia delicacy, it is a festive fave.

Please find the recipe here: Kakara Pitha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surupa Sengupta for Rediff

West Bengal's Coconut Payesh

This rich rice kheer from Bengal by Surupa Sengupta features cherries, apples, rice, condensed milk and dried coconut.

Please find the recipe here: Coconut Payesh.

Photograph: Prasanna Pandarinathan for Rediff

Tamil Nadu's Chicken Curry

Nirmala Pandarinathan says her mom's excellent chicken recipe is the best in the world. Poppy seeds, almonds, saffron, nutmeg, muskmelon seeds all find a place in its complex flavour.

Please find the recipe here: Chicken Curry.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Karnataka's Basale Marwai Gassi

A delicious combination of seafood and greens, lifted by tangy tamarind, tomatoes and aromatic spices, Sunita Harisinghani cooks it with prawns or crab.

Please find the recipe here: Basale Marwai Gassi.

Photograph: Arati Naik for Rediff

Goa's Ananasache Sasam

Very unusually sweet pineapple meets a tangy coconut gravy in Goa's popular curry. Goa-based Arati Naik presents her recipe for a refreshing coastal favourite.

Please find the recipe here: Ananasache Sasam.

Photograph: Pratibha Kumari Singh for Rediff

Andhra's Senaga Pappu Kobbari Curry

Bengal gram, coconut and a handful of spices make for a comforting curry from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mallika provides her recipe.

Please find the recipe here: Senaga Pappu Kobbari Curry.