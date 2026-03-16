10 Must-Try Mutton Dishes To Be Had During Ramzan

Meat lovers all over India look forward to the holy month of Ramzan. It is the period when Indian meat traditions are celebrated.

From street stalls to home kitchens, a bewildering selection of mouthwatering dishes that are churned out!

Here are 10 wonderful mutton dishes that you shouldn’t miss eating during Ramzan...

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

1. Mutton Samosa

These crispy deep-fried samosas are stuffed with spiced mutton keema. Wah, what a tasty iftaar snack that you ought to dip in a green chutney and munch into.

2. Mutton Seekh Kebab

Minced mutton, that has been spiked with a range of masalas, are shaped onto skewers and grilled just right. It's my personal fav. In my view, it's best enjoyed with soft pav and a squeeze of lemon.

3. Mutton Roll

Mutton sauteed with garlic, ginger, garam masala, is stuffed in a maida (white flour) wrapper and popped into oil bubbling in a giant kadhai. What comes out is a crunchy, perfectly-made Mutton Roll and everbody's Ramzan top pick.

4. Mutton Nihari

It's mutton in a rich, slow-cooked gravy that when paired with Khamiri Roti (a larger thicker version of a Rumali Roti) makes for satisfying meal.

5. Mutton Kalimiri Bheja

Not everyone is a fan of bheja but once you try it, you are bound to fall in love with it. Cooked with black pepper and other condiments, it's creamy and flavourful.

6. Mutton Liver

Looking for a chota snack as you stall hop for Ramzan? Look out for this dish: Liver is cooked up with onions, tomatoes and chutneys.

7. Mutton Khichda

When mutton is slow-cooked with wheat, lentils and a range of spices for hours until it becomes a thick stew. Served with a topping of fried onions and mint leaves. This is a meal in itself.

8. Mutton Galauti Kebab

A Lucknow special, it is now widely available on the streets of Mumbai. These kebabs are so soft that truly melt in your mouth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hshaji07/Wikimedia Commons

9. Mutton Cutlet

Minced mutton patties are dipped in an egg wash and talo-ed to create flawless cutlets... Irresistible.

10. Mutton Keema

No mutton list is complete without this classic dish. Eat it with pav. If you want more protein ask for a half-fried egg on top of the keema.