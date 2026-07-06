10 Leadership Habits For Happy, Productive Mondays

Mondays set the tone not only for the week ahead but also for the culture employees experience every day, says Sonica Aron, founder and managing partner, Marching Sheep.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sam Lion/Pexels.com

Monday mornings quietly shape the culture of an organisation.

Long before employees begin discussing targets or replying to e-mails, they notice whose voices are heard, whose schedules are respected, how meetings are run and whether they can show up as themselves without first having to explain, justify or adapt.

Many organisations treat inclusion as something to discuss during an annual awareness month or a DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) campaign.

My experience has been different.

Inclusion is rarely built through one-off initiatives. It is built through everyday habits, repeated week after week, until they become part of how an organisation functions.

Perhaps that is why Monday mornings matter so much to me.

Mondays set the tone not only for the week ahead but also for the culture employees experience every day.

Here are 10 ways leaders can make Mondays more inclusive and productive:

1. Start with people before priorities

Instead of beginning every Monday with deadlines and dashboards, begin by understanding what your team is walking into this week.

A simple question like, 'What should we know to help you succeed this week?' creates a healthy space for conversations about travel, caregiving responsibilities, health, workload or competing priorities before they become problems.

2. Recognise that no two employees arrive at Monday the same way

Some employees begin the week refreshed.

Others have already navigated childcare, eldercare, health appointments, long commutes or accessibility challenges before logging in.

Inclusive leadership acknowledges that while expectations may be shared, people's starting points often are not.

3. Make Monday meetings accessible by design

The first meeting of the week often determines who participates and who simply observes.

Share agendas beforehand. Use clear and inclusive language.

Turn on captions in virtual meetings where possible.

Avoid assuming everyone processes information or contributes in the same way.

Accessibility should be built into meetings from the outset rather than added only when someone requests it.

4. Give every voice a genuine opportunity to contribute

In many meetings, the quickest voices shape the discussion while quieter colleagues struggle to enter it.

Simple practices such as inviting everyone to speak in turn, pausing before making decisions or collecting ideas anonymously when appropriate often produce better conversations, not just more inclusive ones.

The goal isn't to create equal airtime (speaking time). It is to provide equal opportunity for your team to influence the workplace relationship.

5. Question the assumptions hidden inside Monday conversations

When your manager asks you questions like, 'So, what did your husband think about this?' 'Did the kids keep you busy?' 'Where did you travel this weekend?'

Most of these questions are well-intentioned but they often assume similar family structures, lifestyles or personal experiences.

Inclusive workplaces don't eliminate small talk. They make it easier for everyone to participate by asking open, neutral questions that invite conversation rather than assumptions.

6. Rotate invisible work

Every Monday, someone books meeting rooms, takes notes, follows up on actions or organises team celebrations.

While these responsibilities are important, they often fall repeatedly on the same people.

Inclusive teams distribute invisible work as thoughtfully as they distribute visible opportunities because both influence growth and recognition.

Rotate responsibilities so no one feels overwhelmed and workload is balanced.

7. Make flexibility feel ordinary

Employees shouldn't spend Mondays rehearsing how to ask for flexibility, an adjustment or support.

When managers normalise these conversations, people spend less energy seeking permission and more energy contributing meaningfully.

8. Reduce unnecessary unpredictability

A last-minute meeting change or adding a new assignment on a Monday may seem like a small inconvenience for you.

For someone co-ordinating accessible transport, managing caregiving responsibilities or balancing multiple commitments, it can disrupt the entire day.

Predictability is one of the simplest and most overlooked ways to make workplaces more inclusive.

9. Notice who keeps adapting

If the same employees are constantly finding workarounds, adjusting their schedules or changing how they participate while the workplace remains unchanged, leaders should pause.

The question shouldn't always be, 'How can this person adapt?'

Sometimes the better question is, 'How can we redesign the way we work?'

10. Remember that Monday sets the tone for everything that follows.

Before the first day of the week ends, ask yourself: 'Did our workplace make it easier or harder for people to do their best work today?'

That question goes beyond disability, gender, age or any single aspect of diversity.

It reflects whether the organisation is creating an environment where different people can contribute, grow and succeed.