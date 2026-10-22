10 Habits To Improve Work Health

Sujit Paul, group CEO at Zota Healthcare Ltd, recommends simple hacks to improve your energy and productivity levels at work.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels.com

We spend nearly half our lives at work.

And our working habits can have a significant impact on our health and well-being.

While we have adapted our lifestyles to the modern work environment, we have also developed habits that can affect our health without us even realising it.

Spending excessive hours at a desk, skipping meals, eating processed foods, drinking too little water and spending too much time in front of screens have been linked to reduced productivity and an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and musculoskeletal problems.

However, the excessive workload may not be the only reason behind the afternoon slump that many of us experience.

It's caused by unhealthy routines.

An improvement in your environment doesn't have to be a drastic change to your lifestyle!

Simple and sustainable habits can improve your energy, concentration levels and reflect on your physical and mental health.

Here are 10 habits you can start practising from today:

1. Break Up Long Sitting Hours

Don't stay seated for extended periods of time.

Try to get on your feet, stand, stretch, or walk for 2 to 3 minutes every hour to help blood flow, move along better and to prevent muscle stiffness, back and neck discomfort.

If you can, take small pauses too, they can refresh your mind and also boost concentration a bit.

2. Walk for 10 to 15 Minutes After Meals

A brisk walk of 10 to 15 minutes after lunch is good for your digestive organs, to maintain your blood sugar levels and to stop that drowsy feeling after eating.

You'll also gain metabolic benefits from this helpful routine, and in a way start using your active hours at work more wisely. It's a small activity, but it still adds up.

3. Replace Processed Snacks with Nutritious Alternatives

When you feel like you need a break, try to avoid going for biscuits, chips, or sweetened beverages. Instead, go for seasonal fruits and vegetables.

You can replace junk, and ready-to-eat snacks with roasted chana, unsalted nuts, yoghurt, sprouts, or seeds whenever work stress starts to build.

These foods are rich in nutrients and keep releasing energy steadily, like in a calmer flow, not that sudden energy burst followed by a low right after.

4. Stay Well Hydrated

Even slight dehydration can cause headaches, fatigue, poor concentration and a decrease in productivity. Carry a water bottle with you and take a few sips after every hour.

You can switch between drinking water, buttermilk or unsweetened drinks to stay hydrated.

5. Create a healthy packed lunch!

A healthy lunch should include whole grains, lean proteins, vegetables and healthy fats in the right proportions.

Avoid foods with a high glycemic index in the late morning. This can help prevent a rapid rise in blood sugar levels after eating.

It also helps maintain steady energy levels and may reduce drowsiness in the afternoon.

6. Give Your Eyes Regular Screen Breaks

Dry eyes, headaches, and digital eye strain can be a possible side effect from continuous viewing on a screen.

Try using the 20-20-20 practice -- take a 20-second pause to look at something within 20 feet of you every 20 minutes, and then carry on.

Also, frequent blinking helps tweaking the brightness on the computer screen can lower the level of eye strain.

7. Improve Your Workstation Ergonomics

Sit with your lower back flat against the back of the chair.

Do not let your monitor rest higher than the level of your eyes and maintain a flat position with your feet on the floor.

End-user ergonomics will help minimise strain on the neck, shoulders, wrists and spine, which decreases the likelihood of future musculoskeletal issues.

8. Practise Stress Management

You can reduce stress and improve emotional health and concentration during the workday with several 5-minute mini meditations, deep breathing, or mindfulness sessions.

Good stress management practice can also help you sleep better and prevent burnout.

9. Include Nutritious Food

Since breakfast and other meals are basically the main determinant of blood sugar swings, skipping them will make you feel worn out and push unhealthy cravings.

With a healthy way of eating with regular meals, your energy stays consistent, and it also helps your metabolism plus day time productivity.

10. Prioritise Sleep and Daily Physical Activity

Good work health starts with a safe and healthy workplace.

Adults must aim for 7 to 9 hours of decent sleep and about 150 minutes of moderate movement each week.

Activities like walking, cycling, yoga, or even strength training are good for the heart; they also bolster the body's defences against illness, and they improve resilience related to stress from work.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.