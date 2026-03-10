10 Global Curries Loved By Millions

These are the 10 best-rated curries in the world, according to a just-released list by TasteAtlas, a platform known for ranking traditional foods from all over the world.

Amazingly four are Indian!

Find out which are the most-loved curries around the globe

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alpha/Wikimedia Commons

1. Phanaeng

Thailand's Phanaeng is ranked the best curry in the world in 2026.

A variation of a typical Thai curry, it features a creamy, gently-spiced sauce prepared with a peanuts, coconut milk, lime/makroot leaves and a chosen protein, be it chicken, beef or pork. Unlike many other Thai-style curries, it contains far less liquid and develops a dense, nutty consistency with only a subtle level of spice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Takeaway/Wikimedia Commons

2. Khao Soi

From northern Thailand comes this famous coconut noodle soup.

The flavourful broth blends coconut milk with red curry spices and is served with flat egg noodles and meats like chicken, beef or pork.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amar Nath Adak/Wikimedia Commons

3. Murgh Makhani

Known globally as Butter Chicken, Murgh Makhani is one of the most popular dishes on the menus of thousands and thousands of Indian eateries.

The recipe was first created in Delhi in the 1950s by Kundan Lal Gujral, the founder of the restaurant, Moti Mahal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kyu3a/Wikimedia Commons

4. Katsu Karē

The Japanese-style curry dish pairs a crispy, breadcrumb-coated cutlet usually of pork or chicken, with a tasty curry gravy.

It may be presented simply with the sauce poured over the cutlet, or accompanied by a fuller curry preparation that includes additional ingredients as well as meat and vegetables.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sherlyn111/Wikimedia Commons

5. Shahi Paneer

India scores again at No 5 and it's meatless. The paneer preparation is rooted in the culinary traditions of the Mughal courts of India.

The vegetarian dish is made with soft Indian cottage cheese cooked in a creamy, tomato-based gravy, that uses onions and ground cashews too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatimahope/Wikimedia Commons

6. Malai Kofta

The northern Indian dish of golden, deep-fried dumplings prepared from mashed potatoes and fresh cottage cheese, in a smooth, velvety gravy, follows on the heels of Shahi Paneer. Also vegetarian.

Photograph: Kind courtesy 毒島みるく/Wikimedia Commons

7. Massaman

India and Thailand, along with Japan, seem to be the expert curry makers of the world. At No 7 is Massaman, recognised as one of the gentlest and slightly sweet varieties of Thai curry.

It typically features a smooth coconut-based sauce in which meat and potatoes are cooked, flavoured with a fragrant spice blend created from toasted seasonings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitkumar Si/Wikimedia Commons

8. Kari Ayam

A well-loved poultry curry in Malaysia and Indonesia, it often eaten with Roti Canai or else rice. The preparation is about chicken simmered with shallots, crushed garlic, fresh ginger, a ghee-kind of butter, and tomatoes, enriched with coconut milk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ocdp/Wikimedia Commons

9. Karē Raisu

The thick, savoury curry of potatoes, meat and veggies it is slopped over steamed, short-grain rice. Karē Raisu means a curry served alongside rice and is an everyday dish in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Alimchandani/Wikimedia Commons

10. Keema

Keema can also be cooked in a heavy-ish gravy -- it might be either mutton mince or chicken mince. It is commonly prepared with green peas, crushed ginger and garlic, chillies, onions, ghee and a bunch of spices. It can be had with bread/pav or roti/nan