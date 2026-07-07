STOP Eating These 10 Foods During The Monsoon

Monsoon is the breeding season for fish and shellfish, making them more susceptible to contamination, warns Zamurrud Patel, chief dietitian at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai.

Instead, include freshly cooked chicken, eggs or pulses in your meals to meet your daily protein requirements.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy goanfishcurryrice2/Wikimedia Commons

Do you love eating green leafy vegetables?

You may want to think twice during the monsoon.

It is best to avoid green leafy vegetables and street food during the rainy season as they can upset your gut and increase the risk of seasonal infections.

How the monsoon affects your gut

Your body naturally adapts to changing seasons and your diet should adapt too.

During the monsoon, food is more likely to get contaminated because of increased moisture and the growth of harmful bacteria.

Digestion also tends to slow down which can lead to bloating, acidity and other stomach-related problems.

This is why cases of food poisoning, diarrhoea, typhoid, hepatitis A, stomach infections and indigestion are more common during the rainy season.

Here are 10 foods you should avoid to keep your gut healthy and reduce the risk of infections.

1. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, lettuce and other leafy greens are best avoided during the monsoon. They often carry mud, insects and germs because of the damp weather, increasing the risk of stomach infections.

If you choose to eat them, wash them thoroughly several times and cook them well.

Instead, opt for vegetables such as bottle gourd, ridge gourd, pumpkin, carrots and beans. You can return to green leafy vegetables once the monsoon is over.

2. Pre-cut fruits from street vendors

Avoid buying pre-cut fruits from street vendors as they spoil quickly and are more likely to be contaminated.

Choose fresh fruits, wash them thoroughly, peel them at home and eat them immediately.

3. Street food

Street food is often left uncovered, making it vulnerable to dust, flies and bacterial contamination.

Instead, enjoy freshly prepared homemade snacks such as roasted chana, makhana, chilla, almond-date balls, nachni crackers, roasted chickpeas or steamed dhokla.

4. Raw salads

Raw onions, beetroot, carrots, radish, cucumber and tomatoes may carry harmful bacteria if they are not washed properly.

Choose boiled or steamed vegetables instead. If you do eat raw vegetables, wash them thoroughly with hot water before consumption.

5. Seafood

The monsoon is the breeding season for fish and shellfish, making them more susceptible to contamination.

Instead, include freshly cooked chicken, eggs or pulses in your meals to meet your daily protein requirements.

6. Oily foods

Deep-fried and oily foods like pakoras and bhajiyas may seem tempting during the rains.

However, they can also trigger acidity, indigestion and heartburn easily.

Choose healthier cooking methods such as grilling, baking or steaming. Try baked sweet potato fries, grilled chicken or paneer and steamed vegetables for nutritious, tasty alternatives.

7. Sugary and carbonated drinks

Sugary and fizzy drinks add empty calories without providing any real nutrition and may also contribute to weight gain due to slow digestion.

Replace them with homemade smoothies or freshly prepared soups such as tomato, mixed vegetable or sweet corn soup.

Considering the weather, traditional home-made masala chai, green tea and herbal teas can be good choices.

8. Unpasteurised milk and dairy products

Local, unpasteurised milk and dairy products spoil more easily during the rainy season.

Choose pasteurised milk, fresh curd or buttermilk to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

9. Mushrooms

Mushrooms can become contaminated more easily during the monsoon and may increase the risk of infections.

Instead, include fresh vegetables such as beans and lentils in your meals. You can add mushrooms back to your diet after the rainy season.

10. Leftover food

Avoid eating leftovers that have been stored for several days.

Even when refrigerated, cooked food can become contaminated over time, increasing the risk of stomach infections.

During the monsoon, it is advisable to prepare food in smaller quantities and eat freshly cooked meals whenever possible.

Making a few simple changes to your diet during the monsoon can go a long way in protecting your gut.

Avoid high-risk, ready-to-eat and street foods. Choose fresh, home-cooked meals and practise good food hygiene to reduce your chances of seasonal stomach infections.

Zamurrud Patel is a registered dietitian with the Indian Dietetics Association with 25 years of experience. She holds a post-graduation in dietetics from SNDT University, Mumbai, and a PGDM in healthcare management.

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