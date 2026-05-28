10 Everyday Habits That Harm Your Gut

Dr Rishikesh Malokar, senior consultant gastroenterologist, hepatologist and therapeutic GI endoscopist at the Zynova Shalby Hospital, explains how habits such as unmonitored consumption of processed foods, skipping meals, and lack of fibre in the diet can quietly create havoc on the gut.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points: Gut Gyaan Skipping Meals : Irregular eating habits can trigger acidity, bloating, indigestion, and sluggish bowel movements.

: Irregular eating habits can trigger acidity, bloating, indigestion, and sluggish bowel movements. Processed Foods : Highly processed foods and artificial additives can disturb the gut microbiome and increase inflammation.

: Highly processed foods and artificial additives can disturb the gut microbiome and increase inflammation. Low Fibre Intake : A fibre-deficient diet can lead to constipation, gas, digestive discomfort, and poor gut balance.

: A fibre-deficient diet can lead to constipation, gas, digestive discomfort, and poor gut balance. Too Much Alcohol : Excessive alcohol consumption can irritate the stomach lining and damage digestive health.

: Excessive alcohol consumption can irritate the stomach lining and damage digestive health. Fast Eating: Eating too quickly prevents proper digestion and may cause bloating, overeating, and discomfort.'

We often ignore our gut until it starts causing trouble.

Bloating, acidity, or discomfort disrupts everyday life. But many of these issues stem from simple, daily habits we don't think twice about.

Here are 10 everyday habits that are slowly and secretly harming your gut:

1. Skipping meals

A lot of people tend to skip meals due to hectic schedules and a general lack of time.

Some also skip meals to battle the bulge.

By skipping breakfast, eating lunch late in the afternoon, or having a late-night dinner, you are actually harming your gut.

Irregular eating habits can lead to indigestion, bloating, acidity, and sluggish bowel movements.

Skipping meals can also cause heartburn.

The Solution: Do not skip meals.

2. Processed food

Highly processed foods contain refined sugars, unhealthy fats, artificial additives, and preservatives that can create havoc on gut health.

The artificial sweeteners, emulsifiers, and flavour enhancers present in processed foods can disturb the gut microbiome, leading to increased inflammation, diarrhoea, stomach pain and cramping, bloating, or acidity.

The Solution: Restrict consumption of foods such as instant noodles, biscuits, bakery items, ready-to-eat snacks or namkeens, to once in 6 to 8 months.

3. Lack of fibre in the diet

Besides protein, most of us fail to pay attention to fibre content in the diet.

When you consume junk, canned, and processed food, you neglect fibre in your diet.

Fibre is necessary for regulating bowel movements and balancing the gut microbiome.

A lack of fibre in the diet can cause gas, constipation, and extreme discomfort.

The Solution: Include fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in the diet that are loaded with fibre.

4. Overusing laxatives without the doctor's knowledge

A large number of Indians tend to struggle with constipation.

Unfortunately, many are unable to poop without taking laxatives.

People are addicted to laxatives and take them daily.

This can further ruin gut health and lead to bloating.

The Solution: Taking laxatives is a strict no-no. Instead, consult an expert, and address the root cause of the problem.

5. Unmonitored use of antibiotics

Self-medication can turn out to be a major risk.

Most people take antibiotics for cough, cold, headaches, to manage pain and infections.

Doing so can negatively impact the gut, even leading to diarrhoea and bloating.

The Solution: Avoid self medication

6. Lack of hydration

Hydration is fuel for the gut. If the body is dehydrated, you may face hard stools, constipation, bloating, and compromised digestion.

The Solution: Drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water every day.

7. Too much alcohol

It is a known fact that alcohol irritates the stomach lining and disrupts the gut balance.

You may face acid reflux, gastritis, and even liver problems.

The solution: Limit or quit alcohol for a healthy gut

8. Lack of exercise

A sedentary lifestyle, with too much sitting, can cause bowel and gut issues.

The Solution: Exercise or indulge in any physical activity for at least 45 minutes every day.

9. Overeating

Excessive and uncontrolled eating can significantly impact the gut and lead to bloating and indigestion.

The Solution:: Try to have small and frequent meals on a daily basis.

10. Eating too fast

Most of us forget to sit down and have our meals in peace.

When you eat quickly and mindlessly, the body is unable to get enough time to properly break down food.

Overeating or uncontrolled eating can cause bloating, indigestion, and discomfort, which is linked to poor gut health.

The Solution:: Slow down and chew your food thoroughly without fail.

What to do to keep the gut healthy?

Eat a nutritious diet.

Don't ignore the fibre.

Probiotics should also be a part of the diet.

Stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation.

Sleep well for a minimum of 8 hours every day.

Exercise to keep the gut healthy.

Ensure proper hydration.

Quit smoking, alcohol, and caffeine.

Cut down on junk, oily, canned food.

Avoid overeating.

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