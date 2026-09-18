10 CV Tips To Get Hired

Weak verbs and poor phrasing can make even impressive achievements seem ordinary, points out rediffGURU Nayagam PP, a career coach and founder of EduJob360.

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A resume is usually your first opportunity to convince a recruiter that you deserve an interview.

Key points Tailor Every Resume : Avoid sending a generic CV; study the target job description to match core responsibilities, key competencies, and required skills directly.

: Avoid sending a generic CV; study the target job description to match core responsibilities, key competencies, and required skills directly. Highlight Quantified Impact : Replace routine duty lists with measurable achievements using specific numbers, percentages, budgets, and operational scale.

: Replace routine duty lists with measurable achievements using specific numbers, percentages, budgets, and operational scale. Lead with Strong Verbs : Eliminate weak, passive phrasing and open bullet points with decisive action verbs that convey clear ownership and leadership.

: Eliminate weak, passive phrasing and open bullet points with decisive action verbs that convey clear ownership and leadership. Optimise for ATS Screening : Integrate role-specific keywords naturally and maintain a clean, single-column layout free of complex graphics, tables, or text boxes.

: Integrate role-specific keywords naturally and maintain a clean, single-column layout free of complex graphics, tables, or text boxes. Capture Attention Upfront: Keep the top section sharp with a targeted title, core competencies, and a results-focused summary rather than vague, outdated career objectives.

Because recruiters review profiles under tight time constraints, generic statements with weak verbs, irrelevant details, and poor formatting can quickly hurt your chances.

A strong resume highlights relevant skills, measurable accomplishments, job-specific keywords, and clear evidence of the value you offer.

1. Write with the job in mind, not for your own sake

A common mistake job seekers make is using a single generic resume and sending it to every employer.

Recruiters primarily want to see how your skills, experience, and achievements align with the role they are hiring for. Study the job description carefully and identify its core responsibilities, required technical skills, soft skills, and industry terminology.

Then, tailor your resume to reflect those priorities.

This does not mean embellishing your background; it means putting the most relevant facts front and centre.

A tailored resume allows hiring managers to immediately see why you are a strong match for the position.

Consider this contrast:

Weak: 'An experienced individual in human resources looking for a challenging position.' (Too vague to be useful.)

Strong: 'Human Resources Manager with over seven years of experience in talent acquisition and employee engagement, delivering a 30 per cent reduction in recruitment lead times.'

2. Ensure the top half makes an immediate impact

With dozens or hundreds of candidates vying for a single opening, the top third of your resume must capture attention instantly.

Your name, target job title, professional summary, core skills, and most notable achievements should be prominent and easy to scan.

Avoid cluttering this prime space with lengthy personal details or empty generalities.

The goal is to show the recruiter within seconds who you are, what you bring to the table, and why your application deserves a closer look.

For example, instead of opening with a generic objective, showcase your defining competencies upfront: 'Data Analyst ' Business Analytics ' SQL ' Power BI ' Process Improvement.'

Pair this with a concise professional summary that underscores relevant experience and measurable impact.

3. Replace vague objectives with targeted career goals

Traditional career objectives often backfire because they focus on what the candidate wants from the employer rather than what the candidate can deliver.

Clichés like 'seeking a challenging position,' 'looking for career growth,' or 'seeking an opportunity for advancement' waste valuable space without adding substance.

If you include an objective, state the exact role you are targeting and briefly highlight your qualifying background.

If you are applying for roles in different fields, create tailored versions of your CV rather than combining unrelated goals into one document.

Weak: 'Seeking a rewarding and challenging career where I can utilise my skills.'

Strong: 'Commerce graduate with three years of accounting experience seeking a Financial Analyst role in the financial services sector.'

4. Use your summary as an executive pitch

The professional summary is prime real estate: it gives recruiters an immediate snapshot of your career highlights.

Keep it sharp -- around three to four sentences -- and highlight your primary expertise, key accomplishments, technical strengths, and core value proposition.

Whenever possible, anchor your claims with concrete figures, percentages, scope, or frequencies.

Crucially, adapt this summary to each application rather than copy-pasting the same lines everywhere.

Weak: 'Hardworking HR professional with strong communication skills.'

Strong: 'HR Manager with seven-plus years of experience driving recruitment and employee engagement initiatives. Reduced recruitment lead time by 30 per cent and increased year-over-year employee retention by 20 per cent.'

5. Highlight achievements instead of listing duties

Recruiters already know standard job duties; what they want to evaluate is how effectively you executed them.

Move beyond transcribing your job description and focus on tangible outcomes.

Quantify your wins wherever possible: percentages, cost savings, revenue generated, team sizes managed, customer volume handled, or projects delivered on schedule.

This demonstrates that you drive measurable results rather than merely carrying out assigned tasks.

Weak: 'Responsible for handling customer complaints.'

Strong: 'Resolved 95 per cent of customer complaints within SLA targets, lifting overall customer satisfaction scores by 15 per cent.'

6. Quantify the scale of your impact

Metrics turn generic resume claims into credible, persuasive evidence.

Whenever you describe a project or initiative, provide context through numbers, ranges, budgets, or team sizes.

Concrete figures help recruiters visualise the real scale and scope of your contributions.

Even early-career candidates without extensive full-time experience can quantify class projects, internships, campus leadership, academic milestones, or volunteer initiatives.

Weak: 'Conducted training sessions for team members.'

Strong: 'Designed and delivered 24 professional development workshops for 350+ employees across communication, customer service, and conflict resolution.'

7. Lead every bullet point with strong action verbs

Passive phrasing and weak verbs dilute impressive career achievements.

Dynamic verbs -- such as analysed, developed, implemented, negotiated, engineered, streamlined, and spearheaded -- instantly signal initiative and ownership.

Choose precise verbs that accurately depict what you accomplished.

Weak: 'In charge of handling recruitment activities.'

Strong: 'Managed the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle for 120+ corporate roles annually.'

8. Use job-specific keywords to clear ATS screening

Treat the target job description as your primary keyword blueprint.

Strategically placed keywords can mean the difference between passing an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) filter and disappearing into a database.

Scan the job posting for recurring technical proficiencies, role titles, certifications, tools, and industry terms.

Where these match your real background, mirror that exact phrasing naturally in your resume. Never keyword-stuff simply to game the software.

For example, if an employer asks for 'Power BI, SQL, data visualisation, and business analytics,' list those specific tools and competencies directly rather than relying on a vague catch-all like 'data analysis tools.'

9. Build an ATS-friendly layout

Most corporate applications pass through ATS parsers before reaching human reviewers.

Complex visual styling often garbles this automated extraction and can result in your resume being misread or discarded.

Avoid multi-column setups, embedded tables, heavy graphics, logos, profile photos, and non-standard fonts.

Instead, choose a clean, single-column document with clear, standard section headings: Professional Summary, Core Skills, Work Experience, Education, and Certifications.

10. Choose the format that fits your career stage

No single resume format fits every professional background.

A reverse-chronological format highlights consistent employment history and upward mobility.

A functional format highlights skills and competencies over strict timelines.

A hybrid (combination) format bridges both approaches by pairing a skills portfolio with chronological work history.

Choose your layout based on your current career stage and target industry.

For instance, fresh graduates and career changers should spotlight projects, technical certifications, internships, and key skills upfront. Seasoned professionals, on the other hand, should prioritise progressive experience, management responsibilities, and quantified milestones.