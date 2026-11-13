10 Costly Health Insurance Mistakes You Must Avoid

From super top-ups and senior citizen cover to tax benefits and costly mistakes, here's a checklist to help your family stay adequately insured as medical costs rise.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Over the past four parts of this series, we've covered almost every aspect of buying and using health insurance. We explained how to choose the right policy, understand the fine print, make a successful claim and protect your rights as a policyholder.

In this concluding part, we'll answer some of the most frequently asked questions that readers have before buying or renewing a policy. These are the questions that often determine whether your health insurance continues to meet your family's needs as medical costs rise and your circumstances change.

Think of this as your annual health insurance checklist.

1. What is a Top-Up or Super Top-Up policy? Should you buy one?

Many people believe they need Rs 50 lakh or Rs 1 crore health insurance policy from day one.

That may not always be necessary.

A more cost-effective approach is often to buy:

A comprehensive base health insurance policy

A Super Top-Up policy for additional protection

A Super Top-Up policy comes into effect after the deductible is crossed, subject to the policy terms.

Example

Suppose you have:

A Rs 10 lakh base policy

A Rs 40 lakh Super Top-Up with Rs 10 lakh deductible

Your base policy generally pays eligible expenses up to Rs 10 lakh. If your admissible medical expenses exceed that amount and meet the Super Top-Up conditions, the additional policy may cover the balance, subject to its terms.

For many families, this combination provides substantial protection at a lower premium than purchasing a very high-value base policy.

2. Should senior citizens buy a separate health insurance policy?

In many cases, yes.

Including elderly parents in a family floater may not always be the most suitable option because:

They are more likely to require hospitalisation

Claims may exhaust the shared sum insured

Premiums for the floater may increase

Many financial planners recommend maintaining separate health insurance for senior citizen parents, depending on age, health conditions and affordability.

Before buying, compare:

Co-payment clauses

Waiting periods

Network hospitals

Coverage for pre-existing diseases

Day-care procedures

Home healthcare benefits

3. Is maternity cover worth buying?

It depends on your life stage.

If you are planning to start a family in the next few years, maternity cover may be worth considering.

However, remember:

Most maternity benefits have waiting periods

Coverage limits vary between insurers

Not every policy includes maternity benefits

Don't buy maternity cover after pregnancy is confirmed and expect immediate coverage.

Plan ahead.

4. Does health insurance cover mental illness?

Yes, mental healthcare has become an important part of health insurance.

However, coverage depends on:

The policy

The medical condition

The treatment

The applicable policy terms

Before buying a policy, ask:

Are psychiatric hospitalisation expenses covered?

Is counselling covered?

Are outpatient consultations included?

Are there any exclusions?

Never assume every mental healthcare expense is automatically covered.

Most health insurance policies primarily cover hospitalisation.

Some insurers also offer OPD (outpatient department) benefits.

These may include:

Doctor consultations

Diagnostic tests

Pharmacy expenses

Dental or eye care, depending on the policy

Policies with OPD benefits generally cost more.

If you rarely visit hospitals or doctors, paying a higher premium for OPD benefits may not always be worthwhile.

Choose based on your family's healthcare needs rather than marketing claims.

6. What tax benefits are available on health insurance?

Health insurance premiums may qualify for tax benefits under the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act, subject to the prevailing tax regime and eligibility conditions.

The deduction available depends on factors such as:

Whether the policy is for yourself, your spouse or children

Whether you are paying premiums for your parents

Whether your parents are senior citizens

The tax regime under which you are filing your return

Since tax laws change from time to time, always check the latest income-tax rules or consult a qualified tax adviser before making decisions based solely on tax savings.

Remember:

Buy health insurance for financial protection -- not just for tax benefits.

7. How often should you review your policy?

At least once every year.

Also review your policy whenever:

You get married

You have a child

Your parents become financially dependent on you

You move to a different city

Your income increases significantly

You change jobs

Your employer changes its group health insurance

Healthcare costs continue to rise. Your insurance should keep pace.

8. What are the biggest mistakes people make?

Some of the most common mistakes include:

Buying health insurance only to save tax

Choosing the cheapest premium

Depending only on employer health insurance

Buying insufficient cover

Not disclosing existing illnesses

Ignoring waiting periods

Not reading the Customer Information Sheet

Missing renewal dates

Forgetting to review the policy every year

Assuming every hospital expense is covered

Avoiding these mistakes can save you significant financial hardship later.

9. How can you tell if your health insurance is still adequate?

Ask yourself these questions every year:

Will my current cover be enough if someone in my family requires treatment at a large private hospital? Has medical inflation reduced the value of my existing cover? Do I now have more dependents than when I bought the policy? Have my healthcare needs changed? Do I need a Super Top-Up policy?

If the answer to any of these questions worries you, it may be time to review your insurance with your adviser or insurer.

10. Your annual health insurance checklist

Before renewing your policy every year:

Read the renewal notice carefully

Check whether the premium has changed

Review your sum insured

Verify the network hospital list

Read the updated Customer Information Sheet

Check whether any policy conditions have changed

Update your nominee details, if required

Inform the insurer about changes in your contact details

Store digital copies of your policy and health card

Share policy details with your spouse or another trusted family member

A policy is useful only if your family knows it exists and knows how to use it during an emergency.

Five questions you should ask your insurer before renewal

Has anything changed in my policy since last year? Is my existing cover still adequate for today's treatment costs? Should I consider a Super Top-Up policy? Have any hospitals been added to or removed from your network? Are there any new benefits available under this policy?

Health insurance is not just another financial product. It is a promise that your savings, investments and long-term financial goals won't be derailed by an unexpected medical emergency.

The right policy isn't necessarily the one with the lowest premium or the biggest advertisement. It is the one that matches your family's healthcare needs, is backed by a reliable claims process and is clearly understood by the people who may have to use it.

If this five-part series leaves you with just three habits, let them be these:

Read the Customer Information Sheet and policy wording before buying or renewing a policy.

Disclose your medical history honestly and completely.

Review your health insurance every year as your life and healthcare needs change.

Healthcare costs are unlikely to become cheaper in the years ahead. But with the right knowledge and the right health insurance policy, you can face medical emergencies with greater confidence and protect your family's financial future.