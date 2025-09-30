10 Best Foods to Boost Your Metabolism

Did you know that coffee can help increase your body's calorie burning tendency by 3% to 11% for a few hours?

Dr Arush Sabharwal, bariatric and metabolic surgeon at the SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, explains how choosing certain foods can boost your metabolism.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Metabolism plays a vital role when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight and keeping energy levels balanced.

When you have good metabolism, the body converts food into energy. This also impacts the way your body processes and burns calories.

Though your genetics and lifestyle strongly determine your body’s metabolic rate, eating the right foods also gives it a positive boost.

Here's a list of foods that can boost your metabolism and improve overall health:

1. Green Tea

Green tea consists of catechins, mainly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which helps enhance the fat oxidation (the breaking down of fat to produce energy) process.

Just having 2-3 cups of green tea in a day helps the body burn an extra 70 to 100 calories.

When you switch your milk and sugar-laden coffee with green tea, metabolism gets a steady push.

2. Coffee

Coffee is a well-researched stimulant that helps to raise the body's metabolic rate.

It has been linked with raising the body's calorie burning tendency by three to 11 per cent for a few hours.

Besides this, caffeine also aids in mobilising fat from body tissues to be used as an energy source.

Just be mindful to keep your coffee low calorie by avoiding sugar or heavy creams.

3. Chilli Peppers

Spicy foods, especially those containing capsaicin, boost your body's metabolism by raising its temperature.

When your body temperature is high, it gives a prompt to your body to burn more calories. This process is also known as diet induced thermogenesis.

By adding chilli flakes or hot sauce to your meals, you don't just uplift your taste but raise the body's daily calorie burn as well.

4. Protein-Dense Foods

Protein digestion, as compared to carbohydrates and fats, requires more calories. This process is also known as the thermic effect of food (TEF).

Consume a diet loaded with good quality protein such as eggs, legumes, pulses, tofu, paneer, fish, chicken, etc, to burn extra calories.

Research shows that proteinaceous foods burn 15 to 30 per cent calories while carbohydrate-containing foods burn just five to 10 per cent; this percentage is much lower for fats (0 to 3 per cent). Also, the body's lean muscle mass, which is a metabolically active tissue of the body, stays preserved.

5. Whole Grains

Foods like oats, quinoa and brown rice are rich in complex carbohydrates and fibre.

Whole grains take longer to break down, which forces your digestive system to work harder, slightly increasing your calorie expenditure.

They also keep your blood sugar stable, preventing energy dips that can slow down your metabolism.

6. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, etc, are storehouses of omega-3 fatty acids.

They help lower inflammation in the body, which is linked with slow metabolism.

Omega-3 fats enable better use of energy by the body and this, in turn, amplifies the body's metabolism. Also, the high protein content in fatty fish raises the thermic effect of food.

7. Nuts And Seeds

This food group is considered to be nutrient dense and loaded with healthy fats, protein as well as fibre.

They are known for metabolism boosting properties because of the ideal combination of polyunsaturated fats with protein.

There are also studies that confirm that the calories in nuts and seeds aren't just absorbed by the body; rather, you burn them more during the digestive process.

8. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is famous for its hypoglycaemic properties and improved satiety levels.

While there is no direct relation to metabolism, as per certain studies, it enhances the fat oxidation process in the body by activating certain genes linked with energy synthesis.

You can add a tablespoon of ACV to water before meals to aid your digestion. Whenever you consume ACV, be mindful to dilute it.

9. Pulses, Legumes

Lentils, chickpeas, beans and peas are high in protein, resistant starch and fibre.

This unique combination promotes satiety, stabilises blood sugar and requires extra energy for digestion.

Studies suggest that legumes may increase calorie burning by 20 to 30 per cent during digestion compared to low-protein foods. They are also rich in iron and zinc, minerals that support your thyroid -- the gland that regulates metabolism.

10. Dark Chocolate

Chocolate and high metabolism? No, we are talking of any chocolate.

Consuming dark chocolate, one that contains 70 percent or higher cocoa, has a higher chance of improving your metabolism thanks to its flavonoids and antioxidants.

Dark chocolate can also help to reduce stress by reducing cortisol levels.

Remember, metabolism is not something that can be transformed magically overnight. But if you are consistent in adding metabolism boosting foods to your diet, it helps make a meaningful difference over time.

Regular physical activity, along with good quality sleep are important as well.

Every small positive change that you make in your lifestyle helps boost your metabolism in a natural way.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.