Telangana Recipe: Prashasti's Karuveppilai Puli Sadam

Karuveppilai Puli Sadam or Curry Leaf Tamarind Rice is a delicious South Indian rice dish that is a meal in itself, packed with myriad flavours.

Fresh curry leaves are ground with roasted spices and blended with tamarind to create a chatpata paste, which is then mixed with cooked rice.

Prashasti Shandilya parts with her special recipe, giving it to Pratibha Kumari Singh.

When you don't have any sabzi or curry at home or have leftover cooked rice or are rushing for work, this is a quick, tasty solution.

Photograph: Neha for Rediff

Karuveppilai Puli Sadam

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup fresh curry leaves + extra for the tadka

1 small lime-sized ball imli or tamarind or 1 medium-sized lime

3 tbsp til or sesame oil or any cooking oil

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

2 tbsp urad dal or split white lentils

2 tbsp chana dal or split Bengal gram

3 dried red chillies

1-2 green chillies, slit

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida, optional

¼ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

¼ tsp kali mirch or black peppercorns

¼ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

Salt to taste, about ½ tsb

2 tbsp roasted moongfali or peanuts

Method