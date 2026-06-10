Tejasswi Prakash Defines Desi Bling!

Tejasswi Prakash has always had a soft spot for sparkle; her wardrobe is wtiness. Fittingly, her most recent trending show is titled Desi Bling.

Be it sequins, crystals, metallic drapes or statement jewels, Tejasswi knows how to shine.

As she celebrates her 33rd birthday, here’s a look at some of her most dazzling fashion moments.

IMAGE: Tejasswi’s metallic pre-draped sari delivers maximum shine with minimum effort. The embellished blouse and matching waist belt only turn up the glamour. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

IMAGE: A dreamy organza sari paired with layers of traditional jewellery proves that sometimes the only sparkle you need is the one that comes from the accessories.

apple green gown impossible to miss. It is a look made for the spotlight. IMAGE: Sequins, crystals and fringe details make this vibrantgown impossible to miss. It is a look made for the spotlight.

fusion sari set that feels regal and red-carpet ready. IMAGE: Rich tones and shimmering embroidery come together in Tejasswi’sset that feels regal and red-carpet ready.

IMAGE: This rhinestone-studded co-ord proves that black doesn’t have to play it safe. The subtle shimmer does all the talking.

IMAGE: Tejasswi’s heavily embellished mini dress with a dramatic green trail makes for a look that’s bold, glamorous and unapologetically flashy.

IMAGE: Sequins, a thigh-high slit and statement cut-outs come together in a look that’s designed to catch both light and attention.