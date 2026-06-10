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Home  » Get Ahead » Tejasswi Prakash Defines Desi Bling!

Tejasswi Prakash Defines Desi Bling!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 12:30 IST

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Tejasswi Prakash has always had a soft spot for sparkle; her wardrobe is wtiness. Fittingly, her most recent trending show is titled Desi Bling.

Be it sequins, crystals, metallic drapes or statement jewels, Tejasswi knows how to shine.

As she celebrates her 33rd birthday, here’s a look at some of her most dazzling fashion moments. 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Tejasswi’s metallic pre-draped sari delivers maximum shine with minimum effort. The embellished blouse and matching waist belt only turn up the glamour. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: A dreamy organza sari paired with layers of traditional jewellery proves that sometimes the only sparkle you need is the one that comes from the accessories.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Sequins, crystals and fringe details make this vibrant apple green gown impossible to miss. It is a look made for the spotlight.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Rich tones and shimmering embroidery come together in Tejasswi’s fusion sari set that feels regal and red-carpet ready.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: This rhinestone-studded co-ord proves that black doesn’t have to play it safe. The subtle shimmer does all the talking.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Tejasswi’s heavily embellished mini dress with a dramatic green trail makes for a look that’s bold, glamorous and unapologetically flashy.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Sequins, a thigh-high slit and statement cut-outs come together in a look that’s designed to catch both light and attention.

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