Teddy Day: Alanna, Ananya Dress Like...

Teddy Day is all about soft vibes, warm hugs and looking as adorable as the plush toys you get gifted (or gift!).

Whether you like your outfits cosy, quirky or full-on dramatic, celebs have already shown us how to channel the cutest teddy-inspired style.

Here are some looks that prove you can dress like a cuddle this Valentine’s week. No actual teddy bear required!

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday nails the ‘cute girl in office’ look in a navy blue teddy sweater worn over a crisp collared shirt. Paired with denims and red Mary Janes, it’s the perfect Teddy Day casual date look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Not into stuffed toys? Shraddha Kapoor’s teddy-shaped pendant necklace is the cutest solution. It’s dainty, playful and is the perfect gift to ask from bae if you prefer jewellery over plushies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palmonas/Instagram

Shalini Passi

IMAGE: Trust Shalini Passi to pair a red hot OTT dress with… a teddy bag! The adorable accessory will make heads turn and is big enough to store your patience and tolerance, especially if you end up having a bad date (oops!). Photograph: Kind courtesy Eat Tweet Blog/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

IMAGE: Teddy Day isn’t just for girls. Kartik Aaryan wears a teddy sweater over a shirt and tops it with a checked jacket. Blue pants and loafers keep it casual yet totally date-night ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela

IMAGE: When teddies aren’t an option, Labubu to the rescue. Urvashi Rautela hangs four Labubu bag charms on her Birkin, because why stop at one when your vibe is maximum chaos? Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Alanna Panday