Tecno Pova 8: 8,000 mAh Battery, 144 Hz Display

The Chinese-made Pova 8 sets itself apart with an interactive rear lighting system that can be personalised to display app notifications and status alerts.

Complementing the look is a prominent dual-lens camera arrangement, lending the handset a striking, tech-inspired character.

Pova 8 brings 8,000 mAh battery, dimensity 7100 and alive matrix display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tecno

1. Price: Rs 29,999

Rs 29,999 is the starting price in India for the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, while the higher-end 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at Rs 31,999.

Buyers can choose from three distinctive finishes: 16 Bit White, Plasma Orange and Terminal Green.

2. Display: 6.76-inch Full HD+ Screen

The device sports a spacious 6.76-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,344 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.

3. Performance: LPDDR5X memory

At the heart of the Pova 8 is MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 7100 octa-core chipset, teamed with a Mali-G610 MC2 graphics processor.

The handset is available with either 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR5X memory, while storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.2 variants for faster app loading and data access.

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear Camera

Photography duties are handled by a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor on the rear.

For selfies, video calls and online meetings, the Pova 8 is equipped with a 13 MP front-facing camera.

5. IP Rating: IP64

Designed to withstand everyday wear and tear, the smartphone carries a MIL-STD-810H durability certification along with an IP64 rating. To keep temperatures under control, the handset incorporates a large 14,689 sq mm cooling system.

6. Battery: 8,000 mAh

Keeping the Pova 8 running is a sizeable 8,000 mAh battery designed for extended use. When power runs low, 45W fast charging helps get the device back up and running in less time.

7. Design: Weighs 225 gm

The cellphone measures 165.66 x 78.46 x 8.8 mm, giving it a substantial in-hand presence. Despite housing a large battery, the handset weighs 225 gm.