Tecno Pop X 5G: 6.78-inch Display, 13 MP Camera

The newly-launched, well-priced Tecno POP X 5G arrives with a large battery and sturdy body.

It is available at ₹15,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model, while the higher 6 GB RAM variant with the same 128 GB storage comes in at ₹17,999.

As per Amazon, where the phone is on sale: 'Equipped with advanced UPS 3.0 signal boosting technology, the device enhances connectivity performance in weak or crowded network environments'. AI-enhanced voice clarity is another feature.

Available in Ripple Green and Midnight Blue.

Offers 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with super-efficient 120 Hz refresh rate-monitores

All photographs: Kind courtesy TECNO

1. Display

A 6.78-inch display is included, offering a resolution of 720 × 1576 pixels for clear and practical viewing.

2. Processor

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, designed to handle everyday tasks with efficiency.

3. Storage

It comes in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options, paired with a fixed 128 GB internal storage capacity for apps and media.

4. Camera

For photography, there is a 13 MP rear camera supported by an 8 MP front-facing lens for selfies and video calls.

5. Battery

The handset is equipped with a rather adequatee 6,500 mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging to support extended usage throughout the day.

6. Operating System

The phone runs on the latest Android 16 operating system, providing updated features and improved performance.

7. IP Rating

The POP X 5G is built with IP64 certification, providing protection against dust ingress and light water splashes, while also having undergone drop testing to improve its resilience in everyday use.