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Home  » Get Ahead » Tecno Pop X 5G: 6.78-inch Display, 13 MP Camera

Tecno Pop X 5G: 6.78-inch Display, 13 MP Camera

By REDIFF GADGETS
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April 27, 2026 09:02 IST

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The newly-launched, well-priced Tecno POP X 5G arrives with a large battery and sturdy body.

It is available at ₹15,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model, while the higher 6 GB RAM variant with the same 128 GB storage comes in at ₹17,999.

As per Amazon, where the phone is on sale: 'Equipped with advanced UPS 3.0 signal boosting technology, the device enhances connectivity performance in weak or crowded network environments'. AI-enhanced voice clarity is another feature.

Available in Ripple Green and Midnight Blue. 

Offers 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with super-efficient 120 Hz refresh rate-monitores 

Techno Pop X 5G

All photographs: Kind courtesy TECNO

1. Display

A 6.78-inch display is included, offering a resolution of 720 × 1576 pixels for clear and practical viewing.

Techno Pop X 5G Processor

2. Processor

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, designed to handle everyday tasks with efficiency.

Techno Pop X 5G Storage

3. Storage

It comes in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options, paired with a fixed 128 GB internal storage capacity for apps and media.

Techno Pop X 5G Camera

4. Camera

For photography, there is a 13 MP rear camera supported by an 8 MP front-facing lens for selfies and video calls.

Battery Techno PoP X

5. Battery

The handset is equipped with a rather adequatee 6,500 mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging to support extended usage throughout the day. 

Techno Pop X 5G Operating System

6. Operating System

The phone runs on the latest Android 16 operating system, providing updated features and improved performance.

Techno Pop X 5G IP Rating

7. IP Rating

The POP X 5G is built with IP64 certification, providing protection against dust ingress and light water splashes, while also having undergone drop testing to improve its resilience in everyday use.

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