Tamannaah, Sreeleela Revel In The '80s Magic

The '80s weren’t exactly known for subtlety and these AI makeovers prove it.

The sky-high hair, dramatic shoulder pads, oversized hoops, acid-wash denim, bold colours and makeup definitely didn’t believe in going easy.

From Rakhi Sawant’s full-blown Bollywood heroine moment to Sreeleela’s glamorous evening look, these celebs are giving us plenty of reasons to bring back a little retro drama.

Rakhi Sawant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant goes full 80s Bollywood heroine in a vibrant red sari, complete with a teased half-up bouffant decorated with flowers.

Arjun Bijlani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani looks like he’s ready for an '80s nightclub in a pastel purple shirt, crisp white blazer and high-waisted acid-wash jeans.

Priya P Varrier

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya P Varrier/Instagram

Priya P Varrier brings serious '80s boardroom energy in an oversized teal blazer with dramatic shoulder pads and a glossy black belt.

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Dil Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur turns power dressing into a party with a bright pink blazer, high-waisted denim and a classic black belt.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Vibe/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia’s magenta blouse and high-waisted light-wash jeans are pure '80s casual-party dressing.

Sreeleela

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela_Leelu/Instagram

Sreeleela takes the glamorous route with a dark-magenta blazer, black top and dramatic smokey eyes.

Yuvika Choudhary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvika Choudhary/Instagram

Yuvika Choudhary embraces the colourful side of '80s street fashion in acid-wash jeans and a bright colour-blocked windbreaker.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff