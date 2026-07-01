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Tamannaah, Sreeleela Are In Love With...

By RISHIKA SHAH July 01, 2026 13:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ruffles have a way of making every outfit feel a little more fun, romantic and dramatic.

Whether they're cascading down a sari, adding volume to a gown or elevating a simple top, this timeless detail instantly brings movement and personality to any look.

These are some celebrities who are in love with this trend.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: A classic black sari gets a fashionable upgrade with delicate ruffle detailing.
The fun drape adds movement without taking away from the elegance of the silhouette, making it perfect for cocktail parties and festive celebrations alike.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Polka dots and cascading ruffles are a match made in fashion heaven.
Katrina's halterneck dress channels vintage vibes while the dramatic frills create beautiful movement, making it an ideal choice for vacations or destination celebrations.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: If head-to-toe ruffles feel too much, start with a statement top.
Tamannaah's one-shoulder design proves that oversized organza frills can instantly elevate even the simplest pair of trousers or jeans.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Soft pastel hues and cascading layers come together beautifully in this dreamy ruffled sari.
The flowing silhouette creates a graceful look, making it a stunning pick for weddings, receptions or festive evenings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar

IMAGE: Why settle for one colour when you can have two?
Anusha's vibrant pink-and-orange sari uses layered ruffles to add drama while the mirror-work blouse gives the entire look a festive finish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Sreeleela

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Ruffles needn't be reserved for occasion wear.
Sreeleela's floral mini dress uses tiered frills to create a fun, flirty silhouette that's perfect for holidays, brunches or parties.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: Shoulder ruffles can completely transform a gown.
Rubina's royal blue number combines bold frills with elegant pleats and modern cut-outs, proving that just a few well-placed ruffles can make any look unforgettable.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

More News Coverage

SreeleelaTamannaah BhatiaAnusha DandekarKriti SanonRubina Dilaik

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