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Tamannaah Bhatia, Shreya Kalra Love To Stack!

By RISHIKA SHAH July 17, 2026 12:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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When it comes to jewellery, the answer this season is simple: Pile it on.

From chunky bangles to layered necklaces and ring stacks that deserve their own spotlight, jewellery stacking is the easiest way to make even the simplest outfit look fashion-forward.

Need some inspiration? These celebs have already done the hard work for you.

Shreya Kalra

Shreya Kalra

IMAGE: If you're going to stack, commit to it. Shreya Kalra loads up on chunky silver bangles and oversized hoops, proving one metal is all you need to create maximum impact. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija

IMAGE: The more bangles, the better. Apoorva's wrist stack is a fun mix of chunky cuffs, earthy bangles and textured pieces that look collected over years instead of bought in one go. Throw on a dainty necklace and you're officially festival-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah treats jewellery like a perfectly curated playlist. A pearl choker meets a longer pendant necklace, while stacked bracelets and rings join the party without stealing each other's thunder. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha gives the classic necklace stack a glamorous upgrade. A chunky choker, a sleek paperclip chain and a delicate drop necklace work together beautifully, especially with a plunging neckline. It's giving an ‘I didn't overthink this’... feel even though she totally did. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Gold, silver, chunky, dainty -- Shanaya isn't choosing favourites. Her layered necklaces and mismatched wrist stacks feel fun instead of perfect, making the whole look feel so cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shreya Chaudhry

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: Who says both hands need to join the party? Shreya lets one arm do all the talking with a bold stack of chunky silver cuffs worn over full sleeves. It's dramatic, unexpected and guaranteed to make people ask where your bangles are from. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Tamannaah BhatiaApoorva MukhijaShraddha KapoorShanaya KapoorShreya Chaudhry

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