Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Racy In A Lacy Look

If there's one thing Elie Saab knows how to do, it's make an entrance. And when the Lebanese couturier's world of high-octane glamour meets H&M's accessible fashion, you know the glam is going to be serious.

The ELIE SAAB x H&M collaboration arrived in the spotlight with a glamorous Mumbai event at The Bombay Club, ahead of the collection's October 22 launch.

With lace, shimmering embellishments and dramatic silhouettes at the heart of the collection, the evening turned into a fashion playground for the celebrity guests.

Tamannaah Bhatia

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Tamannaah went straight to the dark side, and we mean that as the highest compliment.

Her floor-length black gown from the ELIE SAAB x H&M collaboration features a thigh-high slit, a sheer cape with intricate lace detailing and a gathered skirt.

Layered chains from her label, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, adds an edgy finish. The vibe? A little gothic romance, a little red-carpet drama, and absolutely no intention of blending into the background.

Nitibha Kaul

Nitibha brought the bling in a gold corset mini with intricate metallic embroidery and a shimmering fringe hem.

But just when you think the look couldn't get any more chatpata, she pairs it with stark white thigh-high boots. It's giving futuristic disco queen vibes, and honestly, we're not asking her to turn the volume down.

Helly Shah

Helly proves that you don't need a complicated outfit to make a statement.

Her ELIE SAAB x H&M look pairs a crisp white strapless bodice with a flowing charcoal-grey skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. The contrast does all the heavy lifting, while a neat bun, understated earrings and black pointed heels keep things polished. Minimalist? Yes. Boring? Not even remotely.

Ishita Raaj

Ishita came dressed like she had a secret meeting with the fashion police, and she was definitely not going to be arrested.

Her all-black ensemble combines a cropped shirt with sheer organza balloon sleeves and tailored flared trousers. Consider this your reminder that sometimes the best accessory is an unapologetic attitude.

Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah and husband Shane kept things relaxed amid all the eveningwear drama.

Aaliyah opted for a strapless dark-purple jumpsuit with a clean, tailored silhouette, while Shane went in the opposite direction with a patch-covered denim jacket, a white ribbed tank and ultra-baggy jeans. Together, they made a case for skipping the matching outfits and letting each person's style do its own thing.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff