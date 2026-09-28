Tamannaah Bhatia Has A Sari Secret

The Vvaan – Force Of The Forrest, which is now screening in theatres, has put the spotlight firmly on Tamannaah Bhatia’s sari wardrobe.

The actor has a way of making six yards of fabric feel like a fashion fantasy, moving effortlessly between dreamy pastels, vibrant florals, retro polka dots and rich, regal drapes.

Her secret? Give the sari a modern corset blouse, throw in some statement jewellery and let those voluminous waves do the rest.

IMAGE: Tamannaah makes monochrome dressing look anything but boring in this dreamy cream-draped ensemble. It's giving modern Maharani on holiday vibes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: This Torani creation is basically Indian artistry in a sari. The sunshine-yellow drape gets a stunning royal-blue Madhubani odhna featuring intricate Radha-Krishna artwork, while the embroidered blue blouse pulls the whole look together.

IMAGE: A yellow sari covered in colourful florals and paisley prints? Yes, please. Tamannaah gives the traditional drape a contemporary spin with an off-shoulder corset blouse . And we’re definitely adding white mehendi to our beauty moodboard this festive season.

IMAGE: Tamannaah goes full retro heroine in this mustard-yellow and deep-pink sari splashed with oversized black polka dots. The backless silk blouse with its dramatic bow adds even more vintage drama. Somewhere, an old Bollywood soundtrack just started playing.

IMAGE: This rani-pink sari is old-school glamour in its prettiest form. The delicate Mughal garden-inspired florals and thin gold border give the drape a regal finish, while the strappy blouse keeps it modern.

IMAGE: Tamannaah turns up the heat in this fiery red. The sheer crepe drape, tonal florals and corset blouse covered in pearls and colourful threadwork make her look like she walked straight out of a romantic dream sequence.

IMAGE: Tamannaah looked like the queen of the forest in a deep wine-maroon House of Masaba sari. The wide gold zardozi border, printed motifs and velvet accents give the drape a rich, royal feel while the plunging corset blouse makes it trendy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff