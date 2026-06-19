Tamannaah Bhatia, Alaya F's Stunning Eye Makeup Tips

A swipe of liner, a wash of shimmer or a smudged kohl can completely change your face.

Eye makeup has the power to transform your entire look, whether you're going for something soft and romantic or bold and dramatic.

If you're looking to switch up your beauty routine, these celebrity-approved eye looks deserve a spot on your mood board.

Soft brown wing

IMAGE: Blend warm brown and terracotta shadows through the eyelid's crease, add a sharp winged liner and finish with fluttery lashes. It's soft glam at its finest and works for literally every occasion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Classic smokey eye

IMAGE: Start with black liner all over the lids and smudge it out with charcoal and brown shadows. Rim the waterline with kohl, add mascara and a tiny inner-corner highlight for that signature smoulder. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Emerald glam

IMAGE: Pack a shimmering green shadow all over the lid and wing it slightly outward. Deepen the outer corners with dark green or black liner and pile on the mascara for a bold, jewel-toned finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Mermaid eyes

IMAGE: Sweep metallic blue and green shadows across the lids and smudge the same shades along the lower lash line. Add kohl, a touch of inner-corner shimmer, and keep the lips neutral to let the eyes do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Monochrome brown

IMAGE: Blend a soft brown shadow all over the lids and slightly beyond the outer corners. Add a tiny flick of liner and plenty of mascara for an effortless, polished look that works from day to night. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Kohl smokey eyes

IMAGE: Line your upper and lower waterlines generously with black kohl and smudge it around the eyes. Add a touch of grey shadow on the lids and finish with mascara. Messier is better with this one. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Feline flick