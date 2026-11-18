Pragya Jaiswal has come a long way from her beauty pageant days to becoming a familiar face in Telugu cinema.

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she studied law at Symbiosis Law School in Pune before finding her way into films. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Tamil film Virattu, followed by her Telugu debut with Mirchi Lanti Kurradu. However, it was her portrayal of Sita Devi in the 2015 period drama Kanche, opposite Varun Tej, that proved to be her big breakthrough. The performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut -- South.

She went on to feature in films such as Nakshatram, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Akhanda and Son of India, building a steady career in Telugu cinema. She also made her Hindi film debut with Titoo MBA and later appeared in Akshay Kumar's comedy Khel Khel Mein. More recently, she starred opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj and Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.

Up next, Pragya will be seen in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, a Hindi crime thriller starring Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is scheduled to release on November 20.

While we're waiting to see her on screen, her fashion choices show that Pragya Jaiswal has a serious thing for sparkle.

IMAGE: Pragya takes the little black dress to a whole new level in this black-and-gold sequinned mini by Bling Empire.

The square neckline and wide shoulder straps keep the silhouette structured, while overlapping scalloped embellishments create a shimmering, scale-like effect across the mesh base.

It's giving glamorous mermaid, minus the ocean!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Animal print, but make it expensive!

Pragya turns up the heat in Hangover by Saachi's 'Wild Child' black sequinned mini dress.

The fitted number features a striking hand-embellished leopard motif across the front, framed by a crystal-trimmed neckline and delicate spaghetti straps.

It's bold, fun and just the right amount of wild.

IMAGE: Who needs a special occasion to dress like royalty?

Pragya makes a strong case for the classic salwar suit in Pink City by Sarika's 'Love For Emerald' set.

The flared short kurti features a notched V-neckline and long sleeves, with intricate gold zardozi, pita and pearl embroidery decorating the yoke, cuffs and scalloped hem.

Add jhumkas and stacked bangles and you've got a festive look that never goes out of style.

IMAGE: Pragya clearly has a soft spot for a little sparkle and this midnight-blue lehenga is proof.

Designed by Paulmi and Harsh, the ensemble features a sleeveless sweetheart-neck blouse covered in silver sequins, crystals and floral motifs.

The matching flared skirt comes alive with cascading botanical embroidery, while a pastel-sage dupatta adds a refreshing contrast.

Midnight blue has never looked this dreamy!

IMAGE: Pragya gives the classic sari a luxurious makeover in this metallic silver-grey tissue drape by Swathi Veldandi.

The crinkled metallic weave catches the light beautifully but the real star is the contrasting forest-green blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves and intricate silver zardozi and beadwork.

Silver and green? A match made in fashion heaven!

IMAGE: Why wear an ordinary gown when you can make an entrance in this champagne-silver creation by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna?

The one-shoulder silhouette is drenched in metallic beadwork and sequins, with a sleek side-waist cutout and a flowing back sash adding drama.

And just when you think there's enough happening, a thigh-high slit finished with delicate beaded fringe seals the deal.

IMAGE: Pragya saves a full-blown sparkle moment for last in this figure-hugging silver gown.

Featuring a sweetheart bustier neckline and delicate metallic chain-link straps, the dress is encrusted with rhinestones and micro-sequins from top to bottom.

The result is an almost liquid-metal finish that catches the light with every move. Because when your outfit is practically a walking disco ball, you really don't need much else!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff