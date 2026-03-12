Summer's Here! Tamannaah, Shraddha's Easy Short Hair Styles

Short hair, don’t care! From chic bobs to playful lobs, short hairstyles are having a major moment especially now that summer is here. And the best part? They’re surprisingly easy to style.

Whether you’re heading to brunch or to a party or even for a quick coffee run, these celeb-approved looks prove you don’t need hours with a curling iron to make short hair look fabulous.

Here are some fuss-free ways to style your cropped locks, inspired by Bollywood’s most stylish stars.

The Bouncy Blow Dry

IMAGE: A classic for a reason. Give your short hair a soft, bouncy blow dry by rolling the ends slightly inward with a round brush.

The result is polished but fun, perfect for work meetings, brunch dates or literally any day you want your hair to look extra fresh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

A Cool Girl Micro Bob

IMAGE: Think super short hair grazing the jawline with two loose curled strands framing the face.

The trick is to keep the hair mostly natural and just curl those front pieces for that ‘I woke up like this’ vibe. Ideal for artsy events, casual outings or when you want your hair to look a little edgy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

The Mini Top Bun

IMAGE: Pull your short hair up into a small high bun and leave a curled flick or two escaping near the front.

It’s cute, slightly messy and very flirty.

This style works beautifully for concerts, shopping days or summer outings when you want your hair off your neck.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Sleek Low Ponytail

IMAGE: Middle part your hair and pull it back into a neat low ponytail at the nape of your neck.

Smooth it down with a little serum or gel for that glossy finish.

It’s minimal, sophisticated and perfect for formal events or power-dressing moments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The Easy Half-Up

IMAGE: Take the front sections of your hair and pin them back neatly, leaving the rest loose.

You can keep it sleek or add soft waves for extra texture.

This half-up style is great for date nights, dinners or even festive occasions when you want something simple but pretty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Soft Curls

IMAGE: Loose curls instantly add life to short hair.

Use a curling wand to create soft waves and gently brush them out for that fluffy, romantic finish.

It’s a dreamy hairstyle that works great for parties, weddings or festive nights out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

The Wet Hair Look