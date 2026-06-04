HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Summer Recipe: Roopa's Mango Salsa

Summer Recipe: Roopa's Mango Salsa

By CHEF ROOPA NABAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 12:51 IST

x

Tomatoes isn't the only fruit that makes a mean salsa.

Pineapples, strawberries, papaya, peaches, watermelon, at different stages of ripening, are ideal for this fresh produce condiment.

And given the season, the most ideal choice right now is mango!

Chef Roopa Nabar concocts a great summer companion for chips, lavash, naan and more. Her Mango Salsa is tropical, but also zesty and savoury. And fun.

Mango Salsa

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Mango Salsa

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe mangoes, cubed
  • 1 red bell pepper, deseeded, cored, cubed
  • ½ onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped jalapenos
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

  • In a mixer, add the mangoes, onion, coriander leaves, jalapenos, red bell pepper, lemon juice, salt.
    Pulse lightly to achieve a chunky salsa texture without making it completely smooth.
    Transfer the salsa mixture into a serving bowl and gently mix once to evenly combine the ingredients.
    Adjust the seasoning if required -- a little more lemon juice for tanginess or jalapenos for extra spice, depending on your preference.
  • Refrigerate the salsa for about 1 hour to let the flavours blend well.
    Serve chilled with crispy corn chips or as an accompaniment to tacos and grilled dishes.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige.

 
CHEF ROOPA NABAR

RELATED STORIES

Summer Recipe: Mayuri's Ragi Ambali
Summer Recipe: Mayuri's Ragi Ambali
Recipe: Chef Bali's Watermelon Salad & Avocado Mousse
Recipe: Chef Bali's Watermelon Salad & Avocado Mousse
Recipe: Manisha's Akkhya Masoor Khichdi
Recipe: Manisha's Akkhya Masoor Khichdi
Recipe: Sunita's Karela Kismuri
Recipe: Sunita's Karela Kismuri
Recipes: Aloo Bhujia, Mustard Rohu Curry
Recipes: Aloo Bhujia, Mustard Rohu Curry

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble1:03

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen Dharna Durga1:06

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen...

Janhvi, Maheshwari visit Tirumala1:06

Janhvi, Maheshwari visit Tirumala

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO