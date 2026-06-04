Summer Recipe: Roopa's Mango Salsa

Tomatoes isn't the only fruit that makes a mean salsa.

Pineapples, strawberries, papaya, peaches, watermelon, at different stages of ripening, are ideal for this fresh produce condiment.

And given the season, the most ideal choice right now is mango!

Chef Roopa Nabar concocts a great summer companion for chips, lavash, naan and more. Her Mango Salsa is tropical, but also zesty and savoury. And fun.

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Mango Salsa

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes, cubed

1 red bell pepper, deseeded, cored, cubed

½ onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

1 tbsp finely chopped jalapenos

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

In a mixer, add the mangoes, onion, coriander leaves, jalapenos, red bell pepper, lemon juice, salt.

Pulse lightly to achieve a chunky salsa texture without making it completely smooth.

Transfer the salsa mixture into a serving bowl and gently mix once to evenly combine the ingredients.

Adjust the seasoning if required -- a little more lemon juice for tanginess or jalapenos for extra spice, depending on your preference.

Pulse lightly to achieve a chunky salsa texture without making it completely smooth. Transfer the salsa mixture into a serving bowl and gently mix once to evenly combine the ingredients. Adjust the seasoning if required -- a little more lemon juice for tanginess or jalapenos for extra spice, depending on your preference. Refrigerate the salsa for about 1 hour to let the flavours blend well.

Serve chilled with crispy corn chips or as an accompaniment to tacos and grilled dishes.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige.