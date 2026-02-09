Devika, The Cutest Girl Next Door

Devika Sanjay has that easy-breezy charm that makes all her outfits feel instantly cool.

The Sukhamano Sukhamannn actress is the girl next door who always looks fresh, cute and perfectly put together without trying too hard. Whether she’s dressing up for a formal do, stepping out for brunch or giving us concert inspo, her style is very ‘romcom girl in real life.’

If you want easy looks that still make you stand out, Devika’s fashion playbook is your answer.

IMAGE: In a cute white Schiffli mini with puff sleeves, gold kadas and a tiny shoulder bag, Devika nails the sweet-girl aesthetic. All photographs: Kind courtesy Devika Sanjay/Instagram

IMAGE: Her one-shoulder bell-sleeve top paired with a black mini skirt, belt and a stacked wrist is the perfect concert mood.

IMAGE: In a black-and-white crochet dress with bell sleeves, she channels beach vacay energy. Light, airy and totally Gen Z.

IMAGE: For Onam, Devika styled her mom’s wedding sari, a beautiful white kasavu, with a lustrous brown blouse, long jhumkas and a statement ring.

IMAGE: A cute blue dress, dainty chain and black shoulder bag, her brunch look is simple but so put-together.

IMAGE: She styles a tee with white pants and an oversized baby pink denim jacket for that laidback, chic uniform.

IMAGE: In a stunning wine-coloured sari draped over a sleeveless brocade blouse, Devika shows she can switch from girl-next-door to full glam in a second.